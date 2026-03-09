This is very likely the most dangerous case pending at the U.S. Supreme Court today. The case was filed to challenge decades of misinterpretation and abuse of the 14th Naturalization Amendment, which most certain needs challenging today. However, the case asks the wrong question, the wrong way, of the high court.

The case as filed does not properly differentiate between false “birthright citizenship” via the 14th, and true “birthright citizenship” otherwise known as “natural-born Citizenship,” a constitutional requirement for the Oval Office occupants, both President and Vice President.

The court is scheduled to hear the case on April 1, 2026 (APRIL FOOLS DAY). How ironically appropriate…

Point #1 - Because the 14th Amendment does not mention the terms “birthright citizenship” or “natural-born Citizenship,” the amendment cannot legally be applied to either term or to the true meaning of either term.

Point #2 - Because the 14th Amendment is a “naturalization amendment,” any citizenship granted via the 14th Amendment is “naturalized citizenship” under U.S. Immigration and Naturalization policies.

Point #3 - Because the 14th Amendment is one of three “Reconstruction Amendments” following the end of the Civil War, designed, adopted and intended only for former slaves and their families and no one else, the amendment never should have been used for 60-million illegal aliens born in the USA since.

Point #4 - All efforts to undermine the true meaning of all related legal terms is an effort to undermine and destroy the true text and intent of the U.S. Constitution.

Point #5 - With only two constitutionally conscious Justices on the current Supreme Court, Thomas and Alito, it’s constitutional suicide to ask this court this question at present. There’s almost no chance they will issue a constitutionally correct opinion.

Further, while our courts currently function under British Common Law instead of U.S. Constitutional Law, and the term “natural-born Citizen” is derived from Natural Law, also known as The Laws of Nature and The Law of Nations, current leftist stacked U.S. courts will almost certainly use this opportunity to finish off the natural-born Citizen requirement for President and Vice President in Article II.

Congress has attempted to rewrite the NBC clause without a constitutional amendment on at least eight prior occasions, failing each time.

As a result, they are looking to the courts to rewrite the constitution via British Common Law precedence, as established by an unconstitutional court opinion.

Very dangerous ground, to say the least!