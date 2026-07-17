I will comment on all of this later, as I work through all of the receipts. But in the video I’m linking below, Trump did a national address tonight on election fraud and they have evidence beyond anyone’s imagination.

VIDEO HERE

WHITE HOUSE EVIDENCE LINK HERE

You can fastforward to about 11:30 minutes in when he begins to expose information and evidence of massive national and international election fraud, proving that the 2020 election was indeed stolen, who was involved and how it was covered up by “deep state” officials in national security agencies and their news media.

I’ll comment more after I have time to work through the evidence.

ADDITION: The Trump Administration has also launched a nationwide investigation and law enforcement regarding “Radical Left Terrorism in the USA.”

God Bless the USA and protect President Trump as he exposes the most heinous crimes of treason ever committed against the United States and deals with the growing threat of left-wing terrorism in the USA.