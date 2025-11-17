The inmates are running the asylum, is a reality now. Millions of leftist minions provide support for the political leaders who trained them to hate!

Politically speaking, “Derangement Syndrome” is a term used in a political context to describe intense negative reactions toward a public figure, often framed as irrational or emotionally driven. The concept originated with “Bush Derangement Syndrome,” a phrase coined by conservative columnist and psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer in 2003. The term was used to suggest that opposition to Bush was not based on reasoned political disagreement but on an almost pathological emotional response.

However, it is not just a term of art used to label political opponents. It describes a very real and dangerous psychological condition.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a medical or psychology professional. Therefore, I will rely upon the medical opinions of highly-regarded professionals when it comes to any official diagnosis or clinical explanations.

Before I discuss the millions of Americans afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) today, I want to provide a little background and foundation for the psychological phenomenon we are witnessing. We are dealing with a psych issue unlike anything we have seen before in the USA, clinically defined as a “mass psychosis.”

What’s different here is this was intentionally programmed into people. It’s not the result of some past trauma. It’s not a natural problem, but one politically created with a specific purpose.

Medical professionals in the psych world are witnessing and reporting TDS in a growing number of patients, with dramatic increasing regularity. In this interview, a respected professional psychotherapist states he is finding TDS symptoms afflicting as much as 75% of his patients now.

But before I discuss TDS specifically, I want to share some critical information with you that is at the foundation of TDS and mass psychosis in general.

A Destructive Information Age

The advent of the Internet, sold as “the information age” providing public access to massive volumes of information the general public never had access to before, has since become a massive “disinformation” machine. Search engines, social media platforms and “citizen journalists” are no more reliable than “fake news” controlled by the government…especially since the same government that censors “fake news” also censors “social media” and internet search engines.

Finding truth today requires more work on our part than ever before. We cannot just accept anything someone says, without making sure to verify the information ourselves.

First and foremost, we have to address the critical difference between “education” and “indoctrination.” Education teaches a student how to think properly and discriminately, in order to successfully navigate life. Indoctrination teaches a student what to think, even if it isn’t true, and results in self-destructive behaviors that suit only those involved in the indoctrination of others.

Education frees the mind, while indoctrination entraps the mind.

The truth is, almost no one has totally escaped the effects of mass-indoctrination and mind manipulation. What seems to separate those who were never deeply manipulated, from those who are so deeply manipulated that it qualifies as a psychosis, is natural “leaders” vs. natural “followers.”

Natural leaders are not easily indoctrinated. In fact, they are often seen as “hard-headed and defiant.” Natural followers simply choose who and what to follow, rather than leaning on their own strengths. It may not even be their choice as they most often are just following the crowd, floating downstream for ease, going along to get-along.

Instead of spending pages trying to explain this to everyone, I strongly suggest that every reader take the time to watch this critically important video documentary on the subject of “mass psychosis.”

To understand even better, make time to watch the documentary “Social Dilemma.”

Mind-manipulation goes on all day every day. It can be something as simple and harmless as advertising that causes people to grab the Heinz bottle from the ketchup isle, to Pavlov training young people to vote for Marxism or support known violent terror groups like Hamas, while they think they are “saving democracy.”

Applied to TDS

We have seen it repeatedly in street interviews with Trump-haters. 90% of the time when asked, “why do you hate Trump,” they don’t have any answer at all, they simply don’t know. 10% of the time, they simply regurgitate a false statement drummed into them by fake news mass-media and social media posts.

Unfortunately, we now have whole generations raised by village idiots, indoctrinated by leftwing indoctrination centers from kindergarten to college lecture halls, and electronic babysitters. I have seen children as young as two-years-old with a smart phone or tablet in their hands.

All you have to do to watch these young people melt down is take their smart phone or tablet away from them or ban them from the internet and social media for a few hours.

They are addicted to a constant stimuli, almost all of it negative and destructive.

Barack Obama explains this well in his speech at Stanford University. As is always the case, those who understand and explain it best are those engaged in doing exactly that. Obama refers to the internet and social media as “a tool.” But it’s Obama and his fellow Marxists who turned that “tool” into a weapon.

What the political LEFT has done in the USA was carefully crafted by The Weather Underground in the 1960s and 70s, published in their manifesto titled “Prairie Fire.”

In other words, what has happened to millions of young Americans, was done to them systematically, on purpose. Obama’s ultimate “fundamental transformation of America” was a long time in the making. It was launched long before Obama showed up in 2004, a man from nowhere with a totally blank resume’ who became President just four short years later.

But it is Obama and Company who put the USA on a final path to total destruction from within between 2009 and 2024, by simply taking over the hearts and minds of young people until they could no longer tell up from down, right from wrong, truth from lie, or even male from female.

It’s all about “group think” and a “cancel culture” designed to silence any and all voices of dissent. Young people don’t just vote for things that in the end will enslave them. Essentially, they were trained to live with a five-gallon bucket over their heads, shutting out any information that might free them from their group think indoctrination. The most deeply indoctrinated are those who cannot even be in the presence of any open dialogue or open exchange of information. They simply cannot properly manage any honest open discussion or debate.

Even worse is that they have been trained to destroy everything and everyone they cannot freely engage with openly. This is why they burn their own cities and loot businesses they need to survive, divorce their families and friends who disagree, engage in mass-shootings of innocent people they don’t even know, and even try to assassinate those who are not part of their group-think family.

An Anti-American Hate Cult

They don’t just disagree; they hate everyone they disagree with. For them, it’s entirely irrelevant that the lies that make them hate are not true, logical or often even relevant. They do not need any evidence at all to support their hate. They feel free to make any false accusations they need to, in order to spread the hatred that they thrive on. They live to hate…

They cling to only those who share their hatred. They divorce everyone who will not join them in their hatred.

What’s the Solution?

I wish I knew…but I don’t. Below is a professional answer to this question… The problem I see is this… Once deeply indoctrinated into a hate cult, the person is highly likely to resist any help, or even accept they are a very real danger to themselves and others… It’s a matter of programming. But the programmed never want to be deprogrammed!

In the meanwhile, what I think We the People can and should do, is this…

Spreading false information, in writing, verbally, or social media posts, whether “fake news media” or Obama’s lying army on social media, is “libel.” The TDS victims are not smart enough to know that they can be sued into oblivion for spreading their lies in an effort to defame others. Capture the ID and post of every lie aimed at defaming someone, build a file, and share it with Trump officials. Trump is an expert at suing people all the way to hell!