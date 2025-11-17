Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
2d

Just like hamas teaches children to hate the Jews, TDS has taught young minds to hate someone they don’t know. Maybe they will all relocate to Nigeria or Somalia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Lex Greene and others
quantasee's avatar
quantasee
2d

The problem with therapists is that many of them are trained to support the TDS-afflicted, kind of like they support the gender indoctrinated/confused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture