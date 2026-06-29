In my previous post, Who Turned Our Kids into Communists?, I provide the truth about how millions of young American voters have been victims of a grand political con job via academia, reverse education, communist indoctrination, mass-media and social media, and who’s responsible for it.

In this piece, I hope to teach many young voters the reality about “trickle up” verses “trickle down” economics. Unfortunately, all of academia and public education was taken over by 60s era hippies under Jimmy Carter’s Department of Leftist Indoctrination in 1979, and that has resulted not only in “dumbed down” generations, but whole generations taught 180-degree backwards ideas.

But truth is usually very simple and always self-evident.

The U.S. Capitalist system is the most successful and sustainable economic system ever known to mankind. But very few young Americans know the truth about it, making them easy marks for a feel-good utopian con job, based upon outright lies about social-communism. As a result, young voters have put themselves and everyone else on the road to hell, simply because they do not know what they do.

Capitalism is easily defined as “economic freedom,” wherein each individual is free to create their own economic condition in the world, via very basic principles of free-market economics.

American Capitalism is a “trickle up” economic system wherein all power and property rights are held by the Citizens. All governmental powers are derived from and subject to the consent of the Citizens, restricted by the Charters of Freedom. Each individual is free to dream, imagine, create, invent, work, earn, invest in and own their own lives. From there, resources “trickle up” to fund Federal, State and Local governments in the form of taxation.

Whether you are a small business owner or employee of a company with a 401k plan invested in ownership of the companies who hold the means of productivity in the USA, as a Citizen of the USA, you already own the rights to everything in the USA. Our government owns nothing!

The outcome of this economic freedom relies only upon the decisions you make in your life. No one lifts you up or holds you down.

American Capitalism is essential to personal freedom and individual liberty. There can be no freedom or liberty without economic freedom and liberty. Capitalism is the true “trickle up” system.

Social-Communism is a “trickle down” economic system.

Socialism and Communism are essentially the same thing by a different name. The main difference between the two is how the system is instituted. The evolution almost always begins with socialism, unless a nation has been conquered by a communist regime and the system is instituted by force.

Socialism is a version of communism elected by the people. Devastating economic conditions under socialism result in either an electoral or physical overthrow of the socialist regime, which is underway in the UK and Europe right now, the overthrow of an even worse form of tyrannical communism under Islam, or the complete economic collapse of the nation under full-blown communism.

Socialism by choice ends in communism by force 100% of the time. But 90% of Americans have zero experience with this reality and academia teaches it all backwards.

Social-Communism is a “trickle down system” simply because both require the government to hold all power and property in order to provide the goods and services. The power, property and means of production are not “owned by the people.” It’s all owned by the government.

Leftist governments promise to “trickle resources back down to the people.” But in the end, the goods and services are never “trickled back down” to the people who surrendered their power and property. These systems do not guarantee equality, equity, freedom, liberty or justice. They guarantee government tyranny…

Young Voters 2026

Because whole generations have been raised and indoctrinated into buying blatant lies by Professors, teachers and politicians like Professor Heather Cox Richardson, their entire foundation for how they vote has been intentionally turned inside-out and upside-down.

Unless and until they are taught the truth about it all, they will cause one of two things to happen in the USA very soon… They will cause the fall of our Constitutional Republic and doom every American to live under the boot of brutal communism, much like Hitler’s Socialist Party, Lenin and Stalin’s Soviet Union, Mao’s CCP China, the Islamic regime in Iran, or a hundred other fallen socialist countries propped up by American taxpayers in foreign aid. They will cause a second civil war. Unless they are taught the truth, they will keep pushing all freedom-loving Americans into a corner where they will eventually take matters into their own hands, bypassing elections, judicial opinions and law enforcement, all of whom failed their oaths to protect our Republic from foreign and domestic enemies.

Until young voters can be brain flushed of the indoctrination, all freedom-loving Americans must show up to vote them down. Due to the massive election fraud they have spread across the country in their crime sanctuaries, we will also have to root out their fraud and disqualify all unverifiable ballots.

CAPITALISM is the worlds best “trickle up” economic system

SOCIAL-COMMUNISM is true “trickle down” economics.

Reagan never labeled free-market capitalism “trickle down economics.” Democrats favoring socialism and communism placed that label on a system of economic freedom. Until all young voters are taught better, they will doom every American to 3rd world poverty.