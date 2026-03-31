Former British PM Thatcher said it best a long time ago… “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” This is already proven true in every democrat-controlled city and state in the USA.

Millions of Americans have been sold a lie, that capitalism is “trickle-down economics” and socialism is “economic freedom.” It’s a blatant outright lie, but it’s a popular lie these days as the system people invested in fails to produce a prosperous and financially secure life.

Go to college, get a degree, and your life will be easy…

90% of college graduates never end up in a career of their chosen degree. Most leave college deep in debt without a financial future. This is why the lie about how socialism actually works, became so popular in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. Their plan failed and now they need help!

But in reality, capitalism is “trickle up economics.”

It’s true “economic freedom” wherein each individual is free to determine their own financial future. Resources trickle up from those who earn, in the form of taxes, without which, government cannot function at all.

Despite being falsely accused of “not paying their fair share” in income taxes, as of 2025, the TOP 25% of income earners in the USA pay 87.2% of all income taxes collected in the USA. The TOP 50% pay 97.0% of all income taxes collected.

In other words, the bottom 50% of U.S. income earners pay only 3% of all federal income taxes collected. This is the group that thinks the TOP 50% “aren’t paying their fair share.”

Socialism is Trickle Down Economics

Socialism is where the bottom 50% of earners vote to elect politicians who promise to steal from the TOP 50% of earners and redistribute private earnings and assets to the bottom 50%.

Once government is empowered to steal from some for benefit of others, resources are then “trickled down” to the voters who empowered the government to steal on their behalf.

It turns out Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was right about dumbed-down Americans…

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

“The United States will eventually fly the Communist red flag…The American people will hoist it themselves.”

This is exactly what we see now in the USA as dumbed-down generations fly the hammer and sickle flag at ANTIFA, BLM, and NO KINGS events across America, almost exclusively in blue democrat-controlled sanctuary cities so far.

Muslim-Marxist Mamdani enjoyed electoral support from 85% of young female voters, to become Mayor of morally, ethically and financially bankrupt New York City.

Like all modern democrats, Mamdani campaigned on “free stuff for everyone” paid for by “the rich.” But even Mamdani has already figured out that he will not be able to keep any of his campaign promises, because leftist New York City is already bankrupt.

When the Communist Party USA and Socialist Party USA failed to gain political traction in the USA, they formed The Democratic Socialists of America, now in control of the Democrat Party.

Khrushchev was right, through leftist media, academia and education, Americans would eventually become dumbed-down enough to vote themselves into bondage.

“I can prophecy that your grandchildren in America will live under socialism -- Our firm conviction is that sooner or later Capitalism will give way to Socialism. Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you.”

While young village idiots think they are “saving democracy,” they are actually voting away their own freedom and liberty. It’s these voters who desire to make kings and queens out of government, and they don’t even know it.

The USA is in desperate need of some trickle-down education, older and wiser generations passing down the truth about the lies young people have been sold.

Otherwise, the USA will soon collapse under the weight of gross ignorance and self-destruction.