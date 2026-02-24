As the USA teeters on the brink, it’s become somewhat popular for everyone to cite the Constitution, even the leftist politicians who openly hate the Charters of Freedom. But what does it mean to truly be a “constitutionalist?”

Fundamentally, to be a “constitutionalist” implies that one respects that document as “the Supreme Law of this Land.” It implies that one is well-educated on the text in that document, and that they believe that the document means exactly what it says, nothing more, and nothing less.

By this definition alone, most who claim to be a “constitutionalist” today, are not.

A “constitutional act” by the government is anything the Constitution grants the government the right, power and duty to do, so long as how they do it is not repugnant to the Constitution.

An “unconstitutional act” by the government is anything the Constitution does not grant the government the right, power and duty to do, and anything which is in any way repugnant to the text and original intent of the Constitution.

True constitutionalists are “originalists.” They believe that the way the constitution was written, intended, adopted and interpreted in 1787 holds the same meaning today that it held at the adoption. They believe that the only way to alter what the document says is to amend it via a constitutional amendment process, a process intentionally made difficult and cumbersome to avoid eroding those principles and values over time.

But today, we seem to have an epidemic of people who talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk.

Three Coequal Branches

The Constitution authorized specific limited enumerated duties of the Federal government, divided into three separate coequal branches with distinctly different duties and powers to execute those duties. The three separate branches are intended to be coequal in power, none having power over the other in the execution of the assigned duties of each branch.

The Article I Legislative branch holds sole lawmaking powers, in areas defined in the enumerated powers of Congress and in accordance with the foundational principles and values established in the Charters of Freedom.

The Article II Executive branch holds sole Presidential powers to execute the laws and policies of the USA, in accordance with the protection and preservation of the foundational principles and values established in the Charters of Freedom.

The Article III Judicial branch holds the power to uphold, enforce and defend the Constitution and provide equal justice under the laws adopted by Congress in accordance with the principles and values established in the Charters of Freedom.

Coequal means equal in power, but only within their own spheres of assigned duties. All Federal Agencies are Executive branch agencies, under the command and control of the Executive branch. Both the legislative and executive branches are elected positions. But the judicial branch is a partisan political appointed position, not elected by anyone.

No Wiggle Room

Despite many years of abuse, the U.S. Constitution remains the “Supreme Law of the Land.” But the conditions and limitation placed upon the three coequal branches have not been enforced by The People for more than 200 years now.

The terms and conditions of the Charters of Freedom are non-negotiable. But they are not unbreakable. All it takes to break and destroy these principles and values, is for good people to do nothing.

Governments always seek more power. There is no one to hold government into constitutional confines, but The People themselves. Swamps don’t drain themselves… The Charters of Freedom were carefully created and adopted to provide The People with the means, methods and rights to hold government within constitutional limits.

But laws not enforced, aren’t really laws at all! They are just ideas nobody cares about anymore…

The Modern Political Spectrum

Best I can tell, there are only four groups in the USA today, politically speaking.

· Constitutionalists - those willing to do whatever it takes to enforce the Charters of Freedom as written and adopted. This is what it means to be an “American Conservative,” one seeking to “conserve,” uphold, and enforce the Supreme Law of the Land.

· Global Socialists - those seeking to overthrow the Supreme Law of the Land and institute unconstitutional policies. Though they are often labeled “liberals” or “progressives,” there’s nothing liberal or progressive about this group. These are the openly-declared enemies of the Constitution.

· Independent’s - those who are neither constitutionalist or global socialist in most cases. They are issue driven, siding with constitutionalists when it suits their personal agendas, and siding with global socialists when that serves their agenda.

· The Disinterested - those who are disengaged from it all, allowing others to determine the course of their future.

Every American falls into one of these four categories today…We each get to decide which one.

Just because someone mentions the Constitution from time to time, doesn’t mean they are a “constitutionalist.” More often than not today, the reference is made as a means of conning ill-informed citizens into thinking someone is trying to support the constitution by “saving democracy” when in reality, they are working around the clock to destroy the constitution and so-called “democracy.” Look no further than the 2024 Democrat Party Presidential candidate, who was a drunken, bumbling fool who was not even nominated by a single American voter. It marks the most “undemocratic” political stunt in American history.

Too many voters cast a ballot based upon party affiliations or public personalities. If every American voted solely on the principles and values of the Charters of Freedom, our country wouldn’t be on the brink of extinction today.

But as human history has proven, people are most likely to lose every freedom and liberty they have, before they will set aside pet agendas and personalities, and simply vote for freedom again… The Founders knew this too…

“all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” - Declaration of Independence

It doesn’t always have to be this way, but it usually is, simply because good people tend do nothing to defeat evil, until they no longer have a choice.

This November 3rd, Americans will have yet another opportunity to vote for freedom, liberty and justice. If they fail to do so, they may never get that chance again!

NOTE: As of today, the U.S. Supreme Court has only two “constitutionalist” Justices, Thomas and Alito, both nearing retirement. There are three Global Socialist Justices, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson. The remaining Justices are “political independents,” Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett. The independents bounce from side to side depending upon the political motivations behind each court opinion, and who has the most influence over them at any given time. In every case, the nine Justices are mere “political appointees” not elected by any American citizen. The highly partisan nature of each appointee is quite clear and unmistakable, even though only five of the nine tend to demonstrate their partisanship in every court opinion, two always voting with Constitutional text and three always voting left, entirely untethered from the Constitution, and in lockstep with those who appointed them.

Thomas Jefferson was right in identifying which branch would fast become the greatest threat to our Constitutional Republican form of self-governance, referred to by Jefferson as “Judicial Tyranny.”

Following the opinion of Justice Marshall in Marbury v. Madison (1803), Jefferson wrote;

“The judiciary of the United States is the subtle corps of sappers and miners constantly working under ground to undermine the foundations of our confederated fabric. They are construing our constitution from a co-ordination of a general and special government to a general and supreme one alone. This will lay all things at their feet, and they are too well versed in English law to forget the maxim, ‘boni judicis est ampliare jurisdictionem’ [good judges have ample jurisdiction]. . . . A judiciary independent of a king or executive alone, is a good thing; but independence of the will of the nation is a solecism, at least in a republican government.” (Letter to Thomas Ritchie, Dec. 25, 1820)