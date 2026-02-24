Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

I will add that the Legislative branch actually has more granted powers than the other 2 branches. The Legislative branch is the only branch that can impeach. Another great article.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture