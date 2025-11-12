I will keep this very short and to the point. I voted for Trump all three times. I have never been a fan of anyone in politics, which is why I voted for Trump all three times. Politics has been corrupt as long as politics has been around. BEWARE of blindly cheerleading for Trump (or anyone else in politics) when they might be wrong on something. Be an American before you are a political activist!

1. By now, you should have realized that democrats will say and do anything to regain power, as their party spirals towards the ash heap of political history. They are desperate, and increasingly so. There’s nothing they won’t say or do in an effort to maintain as much power as they can, including turning the keys of the party over to Marxists and Muslims, burning cities, looting businesses, and even killing if they need to...

2. The whole of American news media is in the hip pocket of the democrat party and global Marxists around the globe, which is why “fake news” is all we ever get.

3. We cannot win by joining the enemy!

The Epstein File

It’s very clear that the Trump administration is running cover for a laundry list of evildoers who were directly involved in Epstein’s disgusting crimes. We are being told “there’s no there there” by Patel and Bondi … meanwhile, democrats are “leaking” or releasing tidbits that appear to implicate Trump.

I know enough to know that Trump is 100% innocent of any wrongdoing concerning Epstein. However, until the real criminals names are released to the public, democrats will be able to keep conning the American people via their news media, implicating Trump while the real criminals roam free.

LET THE WHOLE TRUTH OUT NOW! (or Trump will continue to take these hits as if he is the person guilty instead of democrats like Bill Clinton, who were involved in those crimes, threatening the 2026 mid-terms.)

The Kirk Assassination

Similarly, Trump officials continue a coverup effort concerning who is actually responsible for the death of Charlie Kirk. They are also still covering up who was responsible for at least two assassination attempts on Trump himself.

Instead of Cheerleading

True patriots should be calling for all related information to be made public as soon as possible, so that democrats cannot continue to implicate Trump while the real criminals roam free.

White House Press Secretary recently fielded questions concerning the most recent democrat attempt to implicate Trump with Epstein. In her response, she asked, “doesn’t Trump’s willingness to cooperate with Congress demonstrate transparency on the matter?”

NO, IT DOES NOT!

Congress is as crooked as a dogs hind leg! Transparency requires full disclosure to the American people, not the corrupt members of Congress who have been engaged in criminal activities themselves for decades!

If you really want to protect Trump and the MAGA movement, then encourage Trump to let the whole truth be known and hold the right people fully accountable.

If we don’t, the democrats are better at playing dirty politics. We will lose and that will become Trump’s legacy!

It’s all up to you!