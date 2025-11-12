Discussion about this post

Delmer Eldred
7d

Conservative Republicans do not know how to play the game; they have a few defense plays, and they can stop the Democrats from making some yardage. They think they are winning, but they don’t understand that you can’t score the winning points if you don’t have a good offense. In other words, you have to have the whole team playing to win.

John Tait
7d

Simply Thanks

