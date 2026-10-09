This will be my shortest and most direct message to all American voters ahead of the 2026 elections, as early voting begins to open in states across the country.

The decision you make between now and November 3, 2026, will either BLESS or CURSE all future generations…not just in the USA, but the world!

If you choose not to vote, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote against the only two parties with any chance of winning to make some silly statement, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for known Islamic terrorists, Sharia Law, communism, or socialism, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for death over life, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for “free stuff” from the treasury, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for open borders and sanctuary cities, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for “multi-culturalism” and against national sovereignty and security, you will CURSE all future generations!

If you vote for never ending division and hatred in the USA, you will CURSE all future generations!

But… there’s another choice in every election…

If you vote for FREEDOM, LIBERTY AND JUSTICE, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for The Rule of Law, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for our Charters of Freedom, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for America and against all trying to destroy her, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for financial freedom via free-market economics, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for national sovereignty and security, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for LIFE and against DEATH, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote against class, race and ethnic divisions and for E Pluribus Unum, you will BLESS all future generations!

If you vote for individualism and against collectivism, you will BLESS all future generations!

The decision you make between now and November 3, 2026, will either BLESS or CURSE all future generations…not just in the USA, but the world!

You decide, are you a blessing, or a curse?