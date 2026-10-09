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Dr Gary
Oct 9

I am likin’ this post. Well done Mr Greene.

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John Vezmar
Oct 15

As an older American who has viewed the world since FDR’s presidency, I have never felt a heavier duty nor burden than that of this year’s midterm election. 

The difference between the nation’s political parties has never been more stark or delineated. 

The Democrat Party now represents everything reprehensible to our American way of life.

To cast a ballot for any candidate other than a Republican on November 3, is committing national suicide.

Democrat candidates are self-identified communists, socialists, Muslims, anti-Semites and DEI radicals — none of whom will be loyal to our Constitutional Republic, Bill of Rights or due process. 

Vote Republican Red for your family’s future, and save our great nation.

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