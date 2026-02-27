I’m already well on record that the Save Act needs amendment before passage. But the Act can and must be passed by the U.S. Senate and Thune has the power to do it, despite his political rhetoric on the matter.

Here’s How

Knowing that Congressional Democrats openly oppose “legal voting” in the USA and why, Thune is acting as though he lacks the votes to pass the bill because he is pretending as though he needs 60 votes to pass it.

That isn’t true though…

Thune would need 60 votes for “cloture” to avoid a standing filibuster by democrats.

So, don’t call for a “cloture” vote.

Instead, force the democrats to stand on the Senate floor for as long as they want in an effort to prevent the bill from coming to a vote. Force democrats to “filibuster” a bill designed to make sure that only “legal American electors” are voting in our elections.

As if Americans need any more proof of just how anti-American today’s democrats are, this should remove any doubts.

When they are through with their anti-American tirade against legal elections in the USA, Thune can then call for a floor vote on the bill and he will only need 51 votes to pass the bill, post-filibuster.

This is in Thune’s hands

The Senate bill was intentionally placed in a committee chaired by Mitch McConnell, knowing McConnell would try to hold the bill up in committee.

But McConnell has the mental presence and bladder control of Joe Biden. McConnell isn’t making any decisions today, his handlers are…

Thune also has the power to remove McConnell from that Chairmanship.

Thune has no legitimate excuses…

Make sure Thune knows that we all know this by calling his D.C. Office at: (202) 224-2321