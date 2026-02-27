Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
7h

Let me announce that I live in South Dakota. Mr. Thune’s brother was pastor at my church when I lived in Omaha, Ne. Bob Thune was a premier church leader, until he went to California…and I know nothing about him from there. John, apparently, does not subscribe to the same faithfulness and piety in any way similar to his brother. Indeed, he sips from the Dark Side’s fount.

Mr. Thune has been a spineless jellyfish since he parked his useless OPPORTUNIST butt under the left wing of Mitch McConnell, who is EMMINENTLY more useless than John. I agree that Mitch is on the list of ‘can’t do a logical or conservative damn thing anymore’ POS’s in Congress.

And the last thing I will say about Mr. Thune is, John doesn’t go to the TOILET unless Mitch’s mouthpieces and his bundlers give express permission.

Thune should be removed for ineffective leadership, and THAT OBSERVATION is being merciful! He will sell us out to the Global Confederacy every SINGLE time. He gets paid to do so. He’s the Left’s gift to Congress.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Ed Brune's avatar
Ed Brune
4h

But will the Democrat voters paid attention again. I don’t think the Democrat voters even watched the State Of The Union to see their anti American party stay seated when Trump asked who supports the American people. Probably did something else since all they hear is he is lying again.. Would love to run down and watch the View after the State Of The Union to see what they had to say but then again I really don’t want to. I kind of want to watch The View after last nights Paramount is buying Warren Brothers last night. The Democrat voters love what the Democrat party doing.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture