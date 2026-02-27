Thune CAN Pass the Save Act
Don't buy the lies!
I’m already well on record that the Save Act needs amendment before passage. But the Act can and must be passed by the U.S. Senate and Thune has the power to do it, despite his political rhetoric on the matter.
Here’s How
Knowing that Congressional Democrats openly oppose “legal voting” in the USA and why, Thune is acting as though he lacks the votes to pass the bill because he is pretending as though he needs 60 votes to pass it.
That isn’t true though…
Thune would need 60 votes for “cloture” to avoid a standing filibuster by democrats.
So, don’t call for a “cloture” vote.
Instead, force the democrats to stand on the Senate floor for as long as they want in an effort to prevent the bill from coming to a vote. Force democrats to “filibuster” a bill designed to make sure that only “legal American electors” are voting in our elections.
As if Americans need any more proof of just how anti-American today’s democrats are, this should remove any doubts.
When they are through with their anti-American tirade against legal elections in the USA, Thune can then call for a floor vote on the bill and he will only need 51 votes to pass the bill, post-filibuster.
This is in Thune’s hands
The Senate bill was intentionally placed in a committee chaired by Mitch McConnell, knowing McConnell would try to hold the bill up in committee.
But McConnell has the mental presence and bladder control of Joe Biden. McConnell isn’t making any decisions today, his handlers are…
Thune also has the power to remove McConnell from that Chairmanship.
Thune has no legitimate excuses…
Make sure Thune knows that we all know this by calling his D.C. Office at: (202) 224-2321
Let me announce that I live in South Dakota. Mr. Thune’s brother was pastor at my church when I lived in Omaha, Ne. Bob Thune was a premier church leader, until he went to California…and I know nothing about him from there. John, apparently, does not subscribe to the same faithfulness and piety in any way similar to his brother. Indeed, he sips from the Dark Side’s fount.
Mr. Thune has been a spineless jellyfish since he parked his useless OPPORTUNIST butt under the left wing of Mitch McConnell, who is EMMINENTLY more useless than John. I agree that Mitch is on the list of ‘can’t do a logical or conservative damn thing anymore’ POS’s in Congress.
And the last thing I will say about Mr. Thune is, John doesn’t go to the TOILET unless Mitch’s mouthpieces and his bundlers give express permission.
Thune should be removed for ineffective leadership, and THAT OBSERVATION is being merciful! He will sell us out to the Global Confederacy every SINGLE time. He gets paid to do so. He’s the Left’s gift to Congress.
But will the Democrat voters paid attention again. I don’t think the Democrat voters even watched the State Of The Union to see their anti American party stay seated when Trump asked who supports the American people. Probably did something else since all they hear is he is lying again.. Would love to run down and watch the View after the State Of The Union to see what they had to say but then again I really don’t want to. I kind of want to watch The View after last nights Paramount is buying Warren Brothers last night. The Democrat voters love what the Democrat party doing.