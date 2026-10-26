Unfortunately, politics has become a 24/365 every year event. Before this election cycle ends, the next one begins. Every day, every year, including in off-election years, the political machine is working non-stop to gin up votes for the next election. There’s no break from the exhausting negative nonsense…

The #1 Strategy - Divide and Conquer

24/7 they gin up hate, fear and dissatisfaction. Today, millions of Americans hate people they have never met. They fear a laundry list of things, most of which aren’t even real. They help perpetuate lies that they think suit their personal political agendas. Politicians have turned all Americans into political activists, and most Americans don’t even know it.

As a result, they have successfully divided the electorate into impotent factions too busy in-fighting amongst themselves to ever unite and rise up against the real evil, the ruling class elites.

Designed to Divide

Black people have to hate White people

Poor people have to hate Rich people

Unsuccessful people must hate Successful people

Nazis must hate Jews

Muslims must hate all infidels

Communists must hate Capitalists

LGBTQ people must hate Trad-family people

Christians must hate non-believers

Non-believers must hate Christians

Democrats must hate Republicans

Independents must hate all of them

You get the point, right? It’s all designed to divide in order to conquer all of them.

In Down to the Wire, I listed the things necessary for anyone to live in a state of freedom. For anyone to live free, everyone must be able to live free. Freedom, Liberty and Justice must belong to everyone, or freedom will belong to no one.

Who wants you to Vote Republican?

Americans who want America and every American to be Great Again

People who believe in Life, Liberty and Happiness

People who believe in moral and ethical government

People who want Liberty and Justice

People who believe in the Rule of Law

People who believe in economic freedom

People who believe in Individual Rights

People who see only one Human Race

People who believe in the Charters of Freedom

But who wants you to vote for Democrats?

Communists want you to vote democrat

Socialists want you to vote democrat

Islamic jihadis want you to vote democrat

Abortionists want you to vote democrat

Atheists and agnostics want you to vote democrat

People who oppose the Rule of Law want you to vote democrat

People who hate the Constitution want you to vote democrat

People who hate the Bill of Rights want you to vote democrat

People who hate the USA want you to vote democrat

People who believe in global government want you to vote democrat

People who believe in open borders want you to vote democrat

People who weaponized government against the people want you to vote democrat

People who hate Faith and Free Religious expression want you to vote democrat

The leftist news industry wants you to vote democrat

Hollywood wants you to vote democrat

You do get the point, right?

There has never been an election cycle with such a clear distinction between the two choices available to Americans on November 3rd.

Those who think there is a 3rd option are wrong. This election comes down to a vote either FOR or AGAINST the USA. FOR or AGAINST freedom, liberty and justice for all. FOR or AGAINST the American way of life and our Foundations of Freedom that have existed for 250 years.

There is no 3rd option.

And, there’s no coming back from the loss of freedom… once gone, gone for good. Take a good look at what’s going on across Europe today, or the pending break-up of Canada.

Millions of Americans have been trained to hate, divide and vote against their own future, and they will vote against themselves, like they have for years now. Millions of Americans who still believe in freedom, must simply overwhelm them in the polls.

God help us if we fail to protect and preserve freedom the easy way, in the election booth. The last remaining option will be far more difficult and costly.