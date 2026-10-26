Unfortunately, politics has become a 24/365 every year event. Before this election cycle ends, the next one begins. Every day, every year, including in off-election years, the political machine is working non-stop to gin up votes for the next election. There’s no break from the exhausting negative nonsense…
The #1 Strategy - Divide and Conquer
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
24/7 they gin up hate, fear and dissatisfaction. Today, millions of Americans hate people they have never met. They fear a laundry list of things, most of which aren’t even real. They help perpetuate lies that they think suit their personal political agendas. Politicians have turned all Americans into political activists, and most Americans don’t even know it.
As a result, they have successfully divided the electorate into impotent factions too busy in-fighting amongst themselves to ever unite and rise up against the real evil, the ruling class elites.
Designed to Divide
Black people have to hate White people
Poor people have to hate Rich people
Unsuccessful people must hate Successful people
Nazis must hate Jews
Muslims must hate all infidels
Communists must hate Capitalists
LGBTQ people must hate Trad-family people
Christians must hate non-believers
Non-believers must hate Christians
Democrats must hate Republicans
Independents must hate all of them
You get the point, right? It’s all designed to divide in order to conquer all of them.
In Down to the Wire, I listed the things necessary for anyone to live in a state of freedom. For anyone to live free, everyone must be able to live free. Freedom, Liberty and Justice must belong to everyone, or freedom will belong to no one.
Who wants you to Vote Republican?
Americans who want America and every American to be Great Again
People who believe in Life, Liberty and Happiness
People who believe in moral and ethical government
People who want Liberty and Justice
People who believe in the Rule of Law
People who believe in economic freedom
People who believe in Individual Rights
People who see only one Human Race
People who believe in the Charters of Freedom
But who wants you to vote for Democrats?
Communists want you to vote democrat
Socialists want you to vote democrat
Islamic jihadis want you to vote democrat
Abortionists want you to vote democrat
Atheists and agnostics want you to vote democrat
People who oppose the Rule of Law want you to vote democrat
People who hate the Constitution want you to vote democrat
People who hate the Bill of Rights want you to vote democrat
People who hate the USA want you to vote democrat
People who believe in global government want you to vote democrat
People who believe in open borders want you to vote democrat
People who weaponized government against the people want you to vote democrat
People who hate Faith and Free Religious expression want you to vote democrat
The leftist news industry wants you to vote democrat
Hollywood wants you to vote democrat
You do get the point, right?
There has never been an election cycle with such a clear distinction between the two choices available to Americans on November 3rd.
Those who think there is a 3rd option are wrong. This election comes down to a vote either FOR or AGAINST the USA. FOR or AGAINST freedom, liberty and justice for all. FOR or AGAINST the American way of life and our Foundations of Freedom that have existed for 250 years.
There is no 3rd option.
And, there’s no coming back from the loss of freedom… once gone, gone for good. Take a good look at what’s going on across Europe today, or the pending break-up of Canada.
Millions of Americans have been trained to hate, divide and vote against their own future, and they will vote against themselves, like they have for years now. Millions of Americans who still believe in freedom, must simply overwhelm them in the polls.
God help us if we fail to protect and preserve freedom the easy way, in the election booth. The last remaining option will be far more difficult and costly.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are times when the Truth makes me weep. That is a sign of empathy for those who are so incontrovertibly LOST in their delusions, that you wonder how they can open a jar of mayo by themselves. But it doesn’t mean that we soothe their ignorance with pity. NO!
HATE KILLS EVERYTHING.It always has and it always will. Hate is the mother of jealousy and jealousy is the author of destruction.
Who gave us this contemptuous abomination?
It certainly wasn’t our Creator, who formed us from Love and Mercy.
Then He gave us CHOICE. We then created our own misery.
BHO (and those he promotes) is about hatred, jealousy and destruction…and he wants that in spades (no pun intended) for our nation…thus he has been set loose once again to deceive and convince weak, pliable minds…
Friends, choose to save your freedom, and your nation, or you will have neither.
CHOOSE WISELY THIS NOV 3RD!!!!
Amen
1 I cannot say Amen loud enough. Thank you, Lex. Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf