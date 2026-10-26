Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
8h

There are times when the Truth makes me weep. That is a sign of empathy for those who are so incontrovertibly LOST in their delusions, that you wonder how they can open a jar of mayo by themselves. But it doesn’t mean that we soothe their ignorance with pity. NO!

HATE KILLS EVERYTHING.It always has and it always will. Hate is the mother of jealousy and jealousy is the author of destruction.

Who gave us this contemptuous abomination?

It certainly wasn’t our Creator, who formed us from Love and Mercy.

Then He gave us CHOICE. We then created our own misery.

BHO (and those he promotes) is about hatred, jealousy and destruction…and he wants that in spades (no pun intended) for our nation…thus he has been set loose once again to deceive and convince weak, pliable minds…

Friends, choose to save your freedom, and your nation, or you will have neither.

CHOOSE WISELY THIS NOV 3RD!!!!

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Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
6h

Amen

1 I cannot say Amen loud enough. Thank you, Lex. Dr Gary, Dr Tooth Elf

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