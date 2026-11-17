The 2026 elections were the final chance to stop election fraud as the new norm for the USA. Six years of a Trump administration has resulted in the most fraudulent election in 250 years, and a “deep state” deeper, wider and more powerful than before 2017. Any time you have more votes than legal voters, you have fraud!

Because Trump failed to “drain the swamp,” the swamp has taken total control of the country, every major city, and 28 of 50 states. I have been writing for about 40 years now, and for the past 22 years, I have been warning the American people that our country was being overthrown by foreign interests since 2004.

The LEFT has made it impossible to verify our elections. They have prevented the Federal Government from cleaning voter rolls of ineligible voters, instituted unverifiable election procedures, mail-in and ballot harvesting with no audit trail, and continued to use fraudulent election software designed to flip votes.

As a result, the 2026 elections are entirely unverifiable. But once again, everyone in government from your local and state election officials, to Congress, the White House and all Federal Agencies, will certify election results as if there’s nothing to see here.

Every awake American knows this, including many who deny it.

It’s true that measures were put in place ahead of the last few elections to capture indisputable evidence of election fraud on a massive scale. But it’s also true that there’s not a single court anywhere in the USA to present that evidence. The Judicial Branch is in fact the most corrupt branch of government, elected by no one!

No one in local, state, or federal political office is going to do anything to stop it, uphold and enforce election laws, or save our Constitutional Republic. No one…

Instead, they will certify this election just as they have in the past, despite any mountain of evidence. They are going to focus on “working with the enemy” in a futile effort to unify government and get some things done for “the people.”

Nothing government does at this point is in the best interest of the people, nothing.

Stopping systematic election fraud was in the best interest of all Americans, 95% of whom have already totally lost trust in the government, rightfully so.

But the people can now forget about their fellow patriots doing anything to stop it too. Government does not fear the people, the people now fear their government.

Between now and 2028, 28 democrat-controlled states will sign onto The National Popular Vote Compact, using their ability to control the popular vote via fraud, and circumventing the Electoral College in the next Presidential election.

Meanwhile, dumbed-down Americans plan on supporting a constitutionally ineligible Republican candidate for President in 2028, someone who cannot meet the Natural Born Citizen clause in Article II, which exists for the sole purpose of protecting the White House from foreign occupation. So, it really doesn’t matter that our elections are driven by fraud, as Americans are willing to support unconstitutional candidates anyway.

After 250 years, the USA has finally arrived at that moment in history when the vast majority of Americans are too ignorant, immoral, unethical and cowardly to remain a free people.

No matter what Trump’s intentions, he failed to do the one thing he had to do to save the USA. He failed to “drain the swamp” and hold people guilty of treason against the USA accountable for their actions. The swamp had to be drained from the top, not from the low hanging fruit.

Treason, sedition, subversion, fraud, illegal elections, insurrection and the open overthrow of our Constitutional form of government, are no longer crimes in the USA. By mere failure to prosecute these crimes, they are no longer crimes.

Elections were designed to let the people control their own destiny, peacefully. That option is completely off the table now. The American people have been divided, and conquered, as an electorate. People were conned into voting false issues instead of the principles and values of freedom.

This is all that’s left now, like it or not….

“…when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

But don’t expect people who wouldn’t do the easy things, to do the most difficult things of all.

E Pluribus Unum was our strength as a free people. Unity in the cause of Freedom.

Division via diversity is our downfall…

For 40 years, I presented the American people with the “good news” that there were things they could do to never arrive here. Because the people failed to do any of those things, I have to present bad news today…