The USA circa 2026 has only three types of voters. The type that will never surrender their freedom, represented by MAGA. The type that thinks they are entitled to take everything you own and will try to elect politicians to steal it all from you, including your freedom. And last, the type that checked out long ago and doesn’t give a shit! This type hasn’t voted in years! Or they are mostly so-called “independents” who lack the brains or courage to pick a side in the fight for freedom!

Group #1 MAGA

MAGA isn’t Trump. MAGA started forming in 2009 in Tea Party and Liberty Groups all across the country. They didn’t vote for Trump because they think he’s perfect, or because he’s a Republican, or because he was able to largely fund his own campaigns.

They support Trump simply because “he’s not them!” Fraudulent legal attacks and assassination attempts on Trump have only galvanized his supporters.

They believe that Trump loves this country, as they do. They know that democrats have always hated America, from their pro-slavery days, their Jim Crow days, anti-Civil Rights Days, KKK days, and now their openly communist plans for the USA. Trump’s not them, and that’s why MAGA voters will overlook his weaknesses and focus on his strengths.

Group #2 The Democratic-Communists

This group has lost their minds, their souls, and their credibility. They live on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue and at odds with the vast majority of American Citizens.

This group is entirely despicable and very dangerous. They are 100% out to take your Freedom, Liberty and Justice. They are out to destroy you and the USA. They hate this country and everyone who still loves it.

They are sexual perverts, thieves, liars, cheats, con-artists, fraudsters, globalists, communists, supporters of the world’s most deadly terrorist organizations and global tyrants, family and faith wreckers, cowardly parasites who think they are entitled to everything you own.

They can appear to be a new majority in the USA, but only due to their massive systemic election fraud. Legal U.S. Citizens with I.D. to prove it, who vote in person every chance they get, are the only people allowed to vote in the USA under Federal Law.

It’s I.D. legal in-person Voters (vs.) No I.D. unverified mail-in and ballot harvesting fraud.

So long as democrat party “crime sanctuaries” are allowed to exist, foreign enemies are allowed to remain on American soil, and unidentified voters can vote by mail, elections will remain “unverifiable” and thereby, UNCERTIFIABLE.

In the past, State Election Officials, Secretaries of State, and Congress has “certified” unverifiable election results and that is how the LEFT steals elections and why they act like they are a voting majority in the USA today.

Eliminate all means of election fraud and the democratic-communists will be less than 30% of the U.S. voting population.

But if we don’t eliminate their fraud, they will continue to appear as a voting majority determined to take back congress and use that power to destroy every single American, including all stupid enough to vote for them.’

Make no mistake! They are not willing to ever work for their own equality. They are too cowardly to live and thrive in Freedom. As a result, they have no choice but to take your freedom and mine, that of all existing and future generations.

2026 may very well be the last chance we will have to put them out of business via the elections. Freedom demands that the brave stand together once again!

Trust me when I tell you…they want it all. They want everything you have and won’t stop until we stop them!