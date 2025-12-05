I have recently made a point of studying social media posts and comments concerning current political belief structures and what I have found is a common thread among modern leftists. Yes, they appear ignorant of basic facts, truths and reality. In fact, they appear untethered from anything other than their ill-advised agendas. But they aren’t just “dumbed-down” or “crazy.” I can see a cause to this effect…in their posts and comments.

Joost Meerloo, author of The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing was one of the most celebrated Doctors of Medicine and psychoanalyst of his time.

“Meerloo came to United States in 1946, was naturalized in 1950, and resumed Dutch citizenship in 1972. Dr. Meerloo practiced psychiatry for over forty years. He did staff work in the Netherlands until 1942 under Nazi occupation, when he assumed the name Joost (instead of the more Jewish-sounding Abraham) to fool the occupying forces. In 1942 he fled to Belgium,[1] and from there he escaped to England (after barely eluding death at the hands of the Germans). He became a colonel and was chief of the Psychological Department of the Dutch Army-in-Exile in England.”

Meerloo’s discoveries in this area of study not only explain what we are seeing in American society today, it’s truly the only way to explain what we are seeing.

What Meerloo was witnessing and documenting during his time, is well explained in this more modern video produced by the Academy of Ideas. MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL

I’m convinced this is what we are witnessing in American society today. I lay out the many modern visible examples of “mass psychosis” in Democrats NEED Dummies.

As a foundation for this discussion, I submit for your consideration, that in American politics, bad government is first and foremost the result of bad voting trends. Of course, allowing election fraud can cancel the true intent of the voting population and at times it has, as in 2020. But still, if the people allow it, then the fault falls to the people again.

A much bigger problem is suicidal voting trends…

More than anywhere else on earth, how did the “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” become such a sissified society of terminal malcontents rushing to trade their own freedom and liberty for mere table scraps, from their blatantly corrupt career criminal politicians who only use these promises to bribe voters?

People only clamor for “socialism” when they fail, or fear failing in their own freedom. Once convinced they can never make it on their own, they will turn to failed ideas like socialism, in an effort to avoid failing on their own.

But why do they think they can’t make freedom work, or believe the people who have been robbing them blind their whole lives will suddenly become their trusted caregivers?

These things have been drummed into them. They are victims of what Meerloo wrote about almost a hundred years ago, their minds have been raped. Their thoughts are no longer their own. It’s very visible “group think” as we see the same “talking points” and phrases posted over and over and over again by different commenters, as if they all share the same mind. Believing they are “independent thinkers,” they demonstrate the opposite, regurgitating the same Pavlov trained phrases like a broken record.

But I found one more even more concerning common thread in this group… which is likely what opened their minds to suggestion and eventual rape to begin with, what Meerloo described as “menticide.”

The vast majority fall into one of two categories…

1. The Godless, who deny the existence of any higher power over the universe, seeing themselves as their own Gods.

2. People who claim Faith, but do not apply it to their lives, especially when it comes to politics and government.

In other words, they have fallen to the seduction of evil…

The lack of any firm moral foundation leaves everything up to the whims of mankind. Truth, justice, reality, is all in the eye of the beholder. There is no foundation under their belief structure at all. Their minds are a ship adrift without a rudder. There is no true north, no basic right and wrong, no absolutes.

One commenter said to me, “religion is not the source of moral foundations!” I ask, then what is? My question resulted in a rambling word-salad response that started nowhere and ended nowhere. Others immediately chimed in with equally incoherent ramblings, all of them certain they were simply more intelligent than me.

To be clear here, I am a person of deep Faith in my savior Jesus and God my Father. Not so much a fan of man’s divisive and often destructive modern religions. Sometimes, I think people treat the two as the same thing, which is an error in my opinion.

My point is this…I see a lot of evidence to suggest a few things quite clearly…

1. Millions of Americans are victims of systemic brainwashing

2. They aren’t just ill-informed or crazy, they are disconnected from reality

3. They have no foundation for any of their beliefs, which almost always defy fact, logic and common sense

4. They invent their own truths to suit an ill-advised agenda they were trained to pursue

5. They are victims of menticide, and they can’t tell up from down or right from wrong

6. They cannot be impressed by mere facts inconsistent with their training

7. They cannot adequately explain why they believe the things they do and quickly resort to personal insults to avoid trapping themselves in their own corners

8. Their minds are quite literally mush, a piece of clay easily molded by others who simply lead them where they think they want to go

9. They are the “cancel culture” unable to defend their beliefs effectively, so they just shut down the dialogue

10. They have no idea what a mess they are…

If they were even mildly capable of self-reflection and self-correction, they could cure themselves by simply studying what made them this way. But to do this, they must first consider the possibility that they are wrong and have been conned into believing many things that simply are not so.

There’s the real problem…they dare not consider such a possibility, and therefore, remain incapable of self-reflection much less self-correction. Instead, they surround themselves with others just like them, and “cancel” everyone who isn’t just like them.

Last, a number of them argued with me over what our Founding principles and values are in the USA. Claiming to be experts on the subject, they consistently misquote things from our Charters of Freedom, as if they never read them, or experience mental dyslexia, taking a backwards interpretation of written words.

As an example, a number of them claimed that the 1st Amendment establishes “freedom from religion” … the opposite of “freedom of religion.” Did they not read it, or does their mind twist everything backwards on arrival?

One even jumped in to say, “the 1st amendment says both!” … which of course, it doesn’t, it says freedom of, not freedom from. But even more telling is the notion that this person believes we can have both, freedom of and freedom from… That’s like believing you can both have cancer, while at the same time, being free from cancer. You either have it or you don’t, you can’t have both…the two are mutually exclusive.

In the end, the more they tried to argue with me, the more they proved me right! They consistently backed themselves into corner after corner. But when they sensed they were about to corner themselves entirely, they became belligerent and bolted from the discussion, unable to deal with reality. While telling us to “follow the science,” they openly reject all real science…

How can we save our country under these conditions?