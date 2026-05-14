Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
5h

You hit the nail on the head with this one. I’m all for ending all migration and shipping intruders back to their home countries, as well as sending all Muslims back to their respective countries. Muslims intend to take over the world and work insidiously and secretly to achieve full power over the globe. We are letting it happen without anyone acting concerned. Trump needs to reverse this trend before it’s too late. And I totally agree with arresting all these traitors who are working to destroy the constitution and enslaving every citizen. That’s why I will never understand the liberal mindset and why they think their freedom rests in socialism/communism when it’s slavery. And why has the Socialist Party been allowed to exist here in the first place!!!???

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