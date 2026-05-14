To be sure, the United States is by far the most culturally and ethnically diverse nation anywhere on earth. It always has been. That wouldn’t be the case if the USA was “a racist nation.” But there’s an important difference between “legal immigrants” and “illegal migrants.”

Migrant: “a person who moves regularly in order to find work, especially in harvesting crops, or in search of government benefits.” (Work and student VISAs exist for this purpose)

Immigrant: “a person who comes to a country to take up permanent residence and become a legal citizen member of society.” This requires a legal process under U.S. Immigration and Naturalization laws.

Under U.S. Law, if you are in the country without authorization from the State Department, in accordance with all relative laws, you are in the USA “illegally.” You have committed a crime no different than invading someone’s home without authorization from the owner.

In order to apply for U.S. citizenship, you must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old

Have had a valid Green Card at least five years. If you are married to a U.S. citizen you may apply after three years with a valid Green Card. Or, if you have served in the United States armed forces during war, you may apply for U.S. citizenship without first obtaining a Green Card if you were in the United States upon enlistment into the U.S. military.

Have maintained continuous residence in the United States for at least five years (or three years if you are married to a U.S. citizen)

Have been physically present in the United States for at least two and a half years (or one and half years if you are married to a U.S. citizen)

Have lived in the state where the Form N-400 is submitted for at least three months

Be able to read, write and speak English

Have a general knowledge of the fundamentals of U.S. history and government

Be a person of good moral character and willing to abide by the principles of the U.S. Constitution.

Once you have completed all of the above, you must then swear your sole allegiance to the United States and renounce any citizenship or allegiance to any other country.

Those who flood our country illegally, without complying with our immigration laws, have no right to be here, or fight our country at taxpayer expense in an effort to remain here. Illegal entry and squatting on our land does not create a citizen of our country. This isn’t a legitimate method of seeking asylum in the USA either.

I.C.E. - Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The sole function of I.C.E. is to enforce our immigration and customs laws as it pertains to anyone or anything entering the USA. It is a Federal Law Enforcement Agency authorized by Congress to carry out these duties, and an increasingly critical part of National Sovereignty and Security.

There are currently 12 States and D.C. which have openly declared themselves “sanctuary” areas in direct violation of U.S. Immigration Laws. There are numerous other cities and counties that have done the same.

Each has become an open direct threat to the Federal Agency tasked with the duty of protecting our borders from foreign invasion, lethal cargo, and foreign threats. They are also a direct threat to the rule of law, the Charters of Freedom, the entire United States, and every legal citizen.

These same areas are the greatest populations of “illegal aliens” and related “mass election fraud.” All but two sanctuary states, Nevada and Vermont, have been under Democrat Party control for many years.

Foreign Allegiance

Right now, nations around the world are battling mass-migrants with foreign allegiance and no loyalty to the nations they have illegally invaded. The USA is not alone in this battle for the future of our countries.

The United States, England, Germany, Italy, Greece, and Canada are currently grappling with significant surges in undocumented migration, leading to strained public services and political debate. France and Spain have similar problems, as does Australia.

The problem is global. It’s the result of global Marxists associated with The World Economic Forum (WEF), backed by many international corporate partners, working in concert with over 200 Soros NGOs and other billionaires, represented by the Democrat Party in the USA, directed by The Democratic Socialists of America.

Unfortunately, the global operation has captured millions of young minds in the USA and around the world.

Everyone involved must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, or the USA cannot survive such an enormous assault on our Freedom, Liberty and Justice.

These coordinated activities amount to treason against the United States. There’s no other way to see it!