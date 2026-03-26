Whether you’re a republican, democrat or independent, there’s only one way to save our Constitutional Republic. The Charters of Freedom must be enforced to the letter of the text and clear intent of the Founders, found in those documents!

The Charters of Freedom mean exactly what they say, or they mean nothing at all. None of the problems in the USA today would exist if The People had actively enforced those documents all these years. But we didn’t and now, we are no longer a nation of laws, the Constitution is no longer “The Supreme Law of this Land,” we are no longer a “home of the brave,” and we won’t be a “Land of the Free” much longer.

Simple, but Not Easy!

The solution to every problem in the USA today is very simple, enforce the foundations of freedom!

But American Citizens have not done this since the American Revolution and Continental Congress. That’s 239 years ago now. They thought those documents, foundations and freedom, could and would protect themselves.

Half of Americans don’t bother to vote and the other half don’t know any of the people they have been voting for. They have treated elections like a beauty contest for decades, casting ballots for the best con artist on the basis of promises almost always broken after the election.

The whole time, Americans failed to be “forever vigilant” in defense of the Charters and their own freedom. 239 years later, saving our Republic is still very simple, but it won’t be easy!

Voting

The absolute very least any American patriot can do is vote… But we all know that the best Americans do not run for political office, half of U.S. voters hate the USA, and massive election fraud is very likely here to stay. So long as “sanctuary” cities and states exist, election fraud will exist.

The best we can do in voting is stick together, vote together for the best candidates available, based upon their promise to enforce the Charters of Freedom, and try to outvote everyone working to destroy our republic. No going it alone over pet issues! Stop being divided!

The Courts

Our courts are a dirty joke and there’s nothing funny about it. What was supposed to be the least powerful branch of government has become an anti-Constitution unelected oligarchy.

Billions of taxpayer dollars are wasted every year trying to find justice and uphold the Constitution in courts that have spent the past two-hundred years undermining the Constitution.

The best way to deal with this is to, once again, enforce Article I in the Constitution, which prevents any body of government from “making laws” other than the lawmaking branch, Congress and State Legislatures.

British Common Law “case law” is unconstitutional in the USA. Article III grants the courts no lawmaking powers whatsoever. Court opinions are not “law” in the USA, according to the Constitution.

Allowing our courts to be the “final arbiter” of constitutionality creates a “superior branch” out of the only unelected branch of government. Stop treating court opinions as if they are “law.”

All Politics is Local, unless it isn’t

Healthy free cities create healthy free states, and healthy free states create a healthy free nation.

If we fail to take care of our cities, counties and states, we have failed to take care of our republic, at the local level. This leaves the deeply corrupted government in D.C. free to run roughshod over every state, city and Citizen.

Yes, politicians across the board from all parties and none at all, have failed the American people.

But this is due to the reality that the American People have abdicated their authority and power to the politicians and judges. It was never intended to be this way. Americans have gone-along to get-along until we are reaching that moment in history when we simply cannot afford to go-along any longer.

American Citizens have to reclaim their constitutional power, or it’s all over.

The USA was once the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind. Today it’s an absolute dumpster fire!

Governmental powers at all levels are forcing American Citizens into a corner, where we have only two choices, fight, or surrender…

I feel like Patrick Henry these days…

“I know not what others may choose, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death.”

As a lifelong Christian, I do not fear death. But I refuse to live under anyone’s boot, and I will fight to my last breath to secure a future of freedom for my children! I pray you will too!