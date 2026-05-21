I monitor discussions on social media platforms, mostly trying to gauge the modern thought patterns of average Americans. The recent assault on capitalism, successful people, and “billionaires” is stereotypically communist in nature, but a somewhat new trend in the USA. It’s pure class envy!

Every time someone says, “there should be no billionaires” or “no one needs millions of dollars while others are homeless or struggling,” they really don’t realize what they are saying…

What they are really saying is…no one has the right to be free….

Whether someone is “rich” or “poor,” it’s “freedom” that allowed both conditions.

Freedom is self-determination. The ability of each individual to imagine, dream, plan, work, earn and become anything they want to become. In the USA, these things are the “Natural Rights” of all U.S. Citizens, regardless of race, creed or color.

These Rights do not come from government. They are “endowed by our Creator” under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” as established in the Declaration of Independence, which becomes 250 years old this year.

Only socialists and communists believe they have a right to things that belong to others, a right to steal! But they don’t…

No one, no President or Vice President, or agency of the Executive Branch…no member of Congress, or any court, has the constitutional power to take that which God has given. No voting majority has any such power either, which is why we are a Constitutional Republic, and not a “democracy.”

The United States of American exists under The Charters of Freedom. No Federal, State or Local government has any right to exist, other than by, and in accordance with these documents, as written, and adopted at the pleasure of the American Citizens.

No one has the Right or power to force you to be poor, or prevent you from becoming rich.

No one has the Right or power to take from you, that which rightfully belongs to you!

250 years ago on July 4th, The Declaration established our country as a sovereign independent nation, wherein all Citizens are endowed by our Creator with inalienable rights…Rights beyond the reach of any governmental body.

Each of the 50 States agreed to abide by the Charters of Freedom when they became a member state of the union. Every American Citizen is obligated to abide by the Foundations of Freedom, and protect and defend the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

No election or voting majority has the power to change or alter any of this. Actions by any branch of government which attempts to issue policies repugnant to the Constitution, does so in direct violation of the Constitution. It’s an act of treason, by way of seditious behavior.

No American Citizen has the Right or power to determine anyone’s worth or value, but their own. It doesn’t matter how you feel about it…

When we were raising our kids to become good productive adults, one of the first things we taught them was “life isn’t fair.” I told my kids that whoever told them it was fair, lied to them, and it wasn’t me!

As a result, my kids learned to not only take care of themselves, but to be good, decent, and honorable members of society as well.

Over many years, I have helped many strangers in need, even when I couldn’t afford to. So has my wife and our children… It isn’t a matter of “fair,” it’s a matter of being a good member of the community. Doing for others, what we hope someone would do for us, if need be.

That’s what once Made America Great! It can make America great again…

But someone who will never contribute to making America great, is anyone who thinks anyone owes them anything in this world.

I don’t care if you like “rich people” or not. You have no Right to take from anyone, that which does not rightfully belong to you. If you think you do have that right, and you decide to try it, you deserve whatever you have comin… You had best try it in a blue district. The red districts won’t tolerate you!

That’s reality!