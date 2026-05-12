What people call “The Democratic Party” hasn’t been “democratic” since at least 2009. Look no further than the 2024 Presidential Election wherein the DNC booted the nominated candidate and replaced him with a candidate that was not “democratically” nominated by any American. It’s also an anti-American Party now, all about socialism and communism, not freedom and liberty.

I can’t believe I have to explain this to anyone. The truth is glaringly obvious…

A party that runs candidates not “democratically” nominated by the people, isn’t a “democratic” party. A party that opposes our Charters of Freedom, in favor of socialism and communism, which are “unconstitutional” in their very nature, isn’t a pro-American party.

Today’s DNC is funded by illegal foreign donations via Act Blue and over 200 anti-American Soros funded NGOs. It’s policies are controlled by The Democratic Socialists of America, backed by both The Communist Party USA and Socialist Party USA.

There’s absolutely NOTHING American about what used to be The Democratic Party.

This is exactly why that party is determined to protect illegal voters and illegal elections. This is exactly why the party has established “crime sanctuaries” in direct violation of Federal and State Laws, from which they run numerous illegal activities, including massive election fraud. It’s their only means of competing in the USA now.

If you don’t already know this, you either haven’t been paying attention for years now, or you simply don’t care about the truth.

I’ve been watching a great awakening across the country for the past few years. Even minority voters, kept on the plantation by democrats for decades, have finally figured out that the people who want to govern on the basis of “race” are the real “racists.”

They’re even starting to grasp what “MAGA” actually is… patriotic American citizens determined to “Make America Great Again” through Freedom, Liberty and real Justice for all…

Americans of all ethnic, social, economic and faith backgrounds are finally coming to the realization that what was once a democratic party, simply doesn’t exist anymore!

Yes, there’s a lot of work to be done to return the Grand Ole Party back into what it’s supposed to be, and once was… But that’s a problem easily solved in party primaries, if we just show up and vote for AMERICA.

But the once “democratic party” is long-beyond repair or salvation. The anti-American socialists control it now and they won’t ever turn loose of the grip they have held over the party for many years now.

The only people left in today’s Democratic Socialist Party are liars, cheats, thieves, con-artists and dumbed-down or drugged-up fools. It’s become a leftist Satanic death cult that America just needs to cut away like a cancer.

Sadly, the only way to “Make America Great Again” is to totally destroy the old party, making room for a new “democratic” party to rise.

If you can’t see this at this point, it’s only because you don’t want to see it. You’re too lazy and cowardly to just move to a socialist or communist country of your choosing.

But the days of allowing you to destroy our Freedom, Liberty and Justice have ended abruptly.

You just don’t get it…

Trump wasn’t elected because of Trump. He was elected because of YOU! We had to elect a tough junkyard dog to put you down. We don’t care how “mean” you think he is… He’s what America needed to end your destruction of our country!

2026 will go down in history as the year, our 250th Birthday, that the American people take this country back. Now’s a good time to leave for a commie country of your choosing, while you still can…

This is our 2nd American Revolution! Doubt it at your own peril…