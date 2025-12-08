It all started with the election and re-election of Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, when the female vote gave rise to anti-American sentiments in our White House with the likes of pedophile playboy Bill Clinton and his treacherous wife Hillary, despite numerous scandals that led to a successful impeachment. The election of Barack Hussein Obama in 2008 and 2012, “America’s first black president” who was raised by his “white” mother and family, proved to be a growing trend in ill-informed voters.

By 2025, the “youth vote” brought New York City its first Muslim-Marxist Mayor, with a reported 87% of the young female vote. Young females are voting against the USA and their own self-interests…but seem completely unaware.

The Young Female Voter 1 - VIDEO

The Young Female Voter 2 - VIDEO

The Young Female Voter 3 - VIDEO

These interview videos with numerous young female voters demonstrates an era of more boobs than brains in every case. It’s no wonder we see young female voters voting without a clue today. What we are witnessing in this voting bloc is truly frightening for the future of freedom, liberty, justice, decency and young people’s ability to self-govern.

As I have written many times before…nothing good for society can come from those who believe they have a right to extinguish human life at will, without horrible consequences for society as a whole.

Anyone who will vote for socialism or communism demonstrates a total lack of knowledge regarding these totalitarian forms of corrupt government. They have zero understanding as we watch them rush towards their own self-destruction.

Clearly, these young women desperately need pro-freedom and liberty mentoring, and if they don’t get it very soon, they will have the power to destroy everything from the election booth.

I never paint with a broad brush, as there are always exceptions to every rule. But in this case, we can and should judge this tree by its fruit. Clearly, this mental-emotional disease infects a vast majority of young female voters. Left unattended, it will destroy them and everything around them…