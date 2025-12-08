The Young Female Vote
A Grave Threat to Freedom
It all started with the election and re-election of Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, when the female vote gave rise to anti-American sentiments in our White House with the likes of pedophile playboy Bill Clinton and his treacherous wife Hillary, despite numerous scandals that led to a successful impeachment. The election of Barack Hussein Obama in 2008 and 2012, “America’s first black president” who was raised by his “white” mother and family, proved to be a growing trend in ill-informed voters.
By 2025, the “youth vote” brought New York City its first Muslim-Marxist Mayor, with a reported 87% of the young female vote. Young females are voting against the USA and their own self-interests…but seem completely unaware.
The Young Female Voter 1 - VIDEO
The Young Female Voter 2 - VIDEO
The Young Female Voter 3 - VIDEO
These interview videos with numerous young female voters demonstrates an era of more boobs than brains in every case. It’s no wonder we see young female voters voting without a clue today. What we are witnessing in this voting bloc is truly frightening for the future of freedom, liberty, justice, decency and young people’s ability to self-govern.
As I have written many times before…nothing good for society can come from those who believe they have a right to extinguish human life at will, without horrible consequences for society as a whole.
Anyone who will vote for socialism or communism demonstrates a total lack of knowledge regarding these totalitarian forms of corrupt government. They have zero understanding as we watch them rush towards their own self-destruction.
Clearly, these young women desperately need pro-freedom and liberty mentoring, and if they don’t get it very soon, they will have the power to destroy everything from the election booth.
I never paint with a broad brush, as there are always exceptions to every rule. But in this case, we can and should judge this tree by its fruit. Clearly, this mental-emotional disease infects a vast majority of young female voters. Left unattended, it will destroy them and everything around them…
Lex, young females have been trained by culture or experience not to trust men. They therefore vote for candidates which are feminized. Candidates recognize this and seek to take on such characteristics, playing upon their naïveté. Scratching the surface of these candidates reveals the truth.