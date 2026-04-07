The political divide everyone talks about in the USA today is quite stark. It’s both ideological and geographic, largely blue inner cities vs. the rest of the nation. It’s very much Democrat Party vs. pro-America patriotism and cleanly defined by the parties overseeing different areas of the country.

This is a short video clip of a European couple visiting Philadelphia, and their shocking awakening to what American Blue Cities are really like today. They posted five parts in short clips of their experience. The video clip linked above is just one of their five video clips. Here’s a second clip…

To put it lightly, they had heard about the deep political divisions in the USA and came to investigate it for themselves, after seeing many social media clips posted by Americans who think life is better in Europe. It isn’t… Most of the European nations look just like the American Blue Cities now.

But they didn’t expect to see the same conditions in the USA. It didn’t take them long to discover that these horrible conditions only exist in the American Blue Cities though, all of them under Democrat Party control.

The blue cities in the USA are marked by high crime, large illegal migrant populations, homelessness, gang activities, destruction of private property, massive drug and human trafficking problems, rampant theft and loss of retail businesses. They also have the highest taxes and the worst education systems in the country.

This explains the current fascination with socialism, Marxism and even communism in these parts of the country. Their areas have been so destroyed by democrat party rule that they no longer have any hope in freedom, liberty, justice or self-reliance, seeking instead, an all-powerful government to tend to their every need and desire.

USA Voting trends have actually been very consistent, with GOP winning approximately 85% of the country county-by-county for some time now, even increasing in 2016, 2020 and 2024. Systemic election fraud is what makes American elections seem much closer than they really are, which is why so many are focused on ending election fraud in the USA right now. It’s also why democrats fight against stopping election fraud at every opportunity.

The major population centers, the big Blue Cities, rife with utter destruction, is where the hardcore extreme leftist movement is coming from. How did our major cities become so deeply anti-American?

Most Americans have never seen THIS INTERVIEW with former KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov by G. Edward Griffin decades ago. Bezmenov defected from the USSR to warn Americans of what was to come. It’s an hour and 21 minutes long and well worth every minute.

Bezmenov explains in grave detail how Russia and in fact, the communists of the world set out to destroy the USA from within, over a long-term plan designed to infiltrate American academia, media and education, indoctrinating young audiences none the wiser.

Bezmenov takes you through the detailed plan that has since been activated and accomplished in the USA over many years. Those who have been awake and paying attention will quickly recognize literally everything Bezmenov explains.

This is exactly how a Marxist-Muslim like Mamdani can easily gain the support of 85% of young female voters to become Mayor of New York city, even after the events of 9/11/01. These young voters were not even alive in 2001. They simply don’t know what they don’t know.

I have often referred to the millennials as “Americas Lost Generation,” because this is the first generation to grow up under the education system Bezmenov warned about, and Vladimir Lenin spoke of.

This is responsible for the deep divisions in the USA today. The Democrat Party is currently the most undemocratic organization in the country today. In 2024, the party removed a duly nominated Presidential candidate from the ticket and installed a candidate never nominated by democrat voters. That’s about as undemocratic as it gets.

Still, young voters have been carefully Pavlov trained to not see what’s real right under their noses. They believe fascism is the opposite of communism, when in reality, it’s just another name for communism. They unwittingly support communism in the form of socialism, thinking they are opposing fascism, in the name of democracy. How twisted is that logic?

But I see some hope in GEN Z who seem to be doing their own homework, best they can in a society full of more lies and fake news than truth. I at least see an effort in GEN Z to cut through the crap and find some truth.

The future of freedom and liberty depends upon the enforcement of the Charters of Freedom, plain and simple. And it also depends upon teaching GEN Z and those who follow, how to protect and preserve their own freedom as they become the largest new voting bloc in the USA.

The truth will keep them free! But the lies will enslave us all!