We live in a time when very few Americans know the true source of their freedom, the Creator who endowed every legal American Citizen with certain inalienable natural Rights, under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. We live in a time when millions of Americans no longer believe in freedom, but rather in a constant quest for “free things” from the taxpayers treasury, which is already over $40 trillion in debt. We live in a time when so many Americans are just as corrupt as their chosen public servants, who only seek to serve themselves.

Once in a while, Americans must be reminded of true history, not the lies taught by anti-American academia, through government controlled education and mass media propaganda.

I’m posting this for everyone who never knew, or may have forgotten, the true history of Thanksgiving in the USA, as proclaimed by George Washington on October 3, 1789.

VIDEO OF GEORGE WAHINGTON’S THANKSGIVING PROCLAMATION WITH TEXT.