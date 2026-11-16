Americans who possess a strong moral compass have great difficulty accepting the evil they see as real. They just can’t believe people and circumstances can be that bad, because they are looking at it all through their prism of a moral and ethical life. The evil they see is often beyond their field of vision, or at least their moral comprehension.

But evil is actually the road most traveled in human nature. Evil comes quite easy to most people, even natural. We live in a world full of both good and evil. Each human being is born with the capacity to do either good or evil.

People who have adopted sound moral and ethical principles as a guide in their lives are well capable of self-government. But people who are not attached in some meaningful way, to a sound set of moral and ethical principles, will find themselves on the road most traveled, the super-highway of evil.

Personally, I believe that the primary difference between a true Christian and any non-believer is, a true Christian has accepted the reality that they can do good or evil, and have chosen the road less traveled to do good, and know that in order to do good, they will have to work at it.

The non-believer doesn’t even accept that they have the capacity to do evil, or even separate good from evil, untethered from any sound moral or ethical principles wherein all is fair in love, war and politics.

The Road Less Traveled

…is narrow and difficult. There is a constant internal battle between fulfilling every selfish earthly desire and doing the right thing, no matter the cost. Whether you believe the decisions we make will lead to eternity in heaven or hell, or not, these decisions will create heaven or hell right here on earth.

Every believer in a moral code of conduct struggles with self-serving temptations and the right thing to do. But the true believer will always choose the right thing to do over their own selfish desires, no matter the cost.

The Road Most Traveled

…is wide and easy. There is no internal conflict. Whatever means will lead to the desired end is entirely acceptable. There are no rules of engagement. There is no thought of how decisions affect others. There is no concern for the natural consequences of their decisions and actions.

The end always justifies the means… Not ready to be a parent yet, no problem, just murder the child in your womb. Not having success finding a proper life mate in the opposite sex, no problem, just seek a mate of the same sex. Financial freedom not working out well for you, no problem, just elect people who will steal from others so that you can feel more successful in life, or just rob a bank or convenience store, steal some old ladies life savings. It’s all good…

The Problem in the USA

…is our system of self-governance was never suited for an immoral or unethical society incapable of self-governance. It was designed for a people who were attached to a sound set of moral and ethical principles that would guide them towards doing the right thing instead of the selfish thing at every chance.

Prior generations all the way back to our Founders were normal people just like us. But they knew that to not be governed by others, they would have to properly govern themselves.

They knew that human nature made every person capable of good or evil and that to self-govern, and avoid living under the tyrannical nature of government, they needed a society attached to sound moral and ethical principles and values.

Despite nearly 70% of Americans still claiming the Christian faith, few vote on this basis. If they did, the anti-American and anti-Freedom LEFT could never win an election anywhere in this country.

That’s why our Founders established that our nation was formed “under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” It’s why the Constitutional Republic they formed was not based upon the selfish whims of politicians, lawyers or immoral and unethical voters, but on the basis of God-given inalienable individual Rights of every legal American Citizen.

They didn’t create a system by which a few could govern the masses. They created a system by which public servants had to take an oath to serve the People, not govern them. They granted government very limited duties and powers to carry out those duties on behalf of the People.

From that point on, it was the job of The People to protect, preserve, enforce and carry forward the Charters of Freedom for all posterity. It wasn’t governments job to do this, it is The People’s job to do it, by simply holding all government accountable to the Supreme Law of this Land, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Only when the people would become immoral and unethical, incapable of this task, would the system of self-governance fail.

That’s where America is today. Now that you know how we got here, you should be able to see the only way out of here. When there is the will, there is always a way.

But…when the people no longer have the will to be free, they will never be free again.