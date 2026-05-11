Redistricting is all about establishing a map of districts that best represents the voting trends of the people in each area, based upon the number of legally eligible voters taken from the most recent Census. Before I dig into the current partisan war over congressional redistricting, allow me to point out a few facts from recent Presidential elections.

In 2008, with 3154 counties reporting, Barack Obama won 884 of those counties, 28.3%, while John McCain won 2270 counties. Obama became president due to the Electoral College count.

In 2012, with 3154 counties reporting, Barack Obama won only 707 counties, while Mitt Romney won 2447 counties. But again, the Electoral College count secured the Presidency for a 2nd Obama term.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won only 487 counties, while Trump won 2626 counties and the Electoral College vote to become President. Clearly, with each Presidential election, the Democrat Party was losing more and more voters in more and more counties all across the country.

In 2020, Joe Biden did better than Hillary Clinton, but not as well as Obama in 2008 and 2012. Still, Biden won only 558 counties, while Trump won 2595 counties. Biden was declared the new President, despite losing most of the country, because he was able to garner enough Electoral College votes from the 558 counties he won.

In 2024, Trump returned to the White House for a second term, having won the Electoral College vote and 2660 counties, while Kamala Harris had the worst showing of any Democrat Party candidate since Jimmy Carter 1980, with just 451 counties voting Harris.

Every Presidential Election map in recent history looks like a great big RED country, with just a few BLUE cities sprinkled on the map. Remember, congressional districting is all about drawing the most realistic map…

Enter the 2026 Redistricting War

Redistricting has been around as long as our country has been around. But in 1961, the vast majority of redistricting across the country was controlled by the Democrat Party.

The Republican Party started gaining some power over redistricting in 2001, gaining significant control by 2021. Redistricting is done at the individual state level, largely based upon the make-up of the State Legislature, proving how important state and local elections are…

These changes are due to a few factors.

1. In 1961, Democrats controlled the districting of 220 House seats to Republicans 61, with 149 districted via a split in the state legislatures.

2. But by 2021, Republicans controlled the districting of 187 House seats to Democrats 49.

3. The State Legislatures had shifted hard towards Republican, and numerous states adopted the use of a “commission” for purposes of redistricting, as opposed to the state legislatures doing it. (SOURCE)

4. As the Democrat Party was shifting further and further LEFT into socialism, communism and social insanity, the country was shifting further and further to the RIGHT.

States that have successfully adopted new congressional maps include:

Texas (enacted August 29, 2025), gaining up to 5 Republican-favored seats.

Missouri (September 28, 2025), adding 1 Republican seat.

North Carolina (October 22, 2025), adding 1 Republican seat.

California (November 4, 2025 via Proposition 50), gaining up to 5 Democratic seats.

Ohio (October 31, 2025), required by court order due to constitutional requirements.

Utah (November 10, 2025), following a state Supreme Court ruling against the prior map.

Additional states are advancing redistricting efforts:

Florida began a special session on April 21, 2026, with a new map under consideration.

Virginia passed a constitutional amendment for mid-decade redistricting, though it was struck down by the state Supreme Court in May 2026.

Maryland and Washington have introduced legislation, but face significant political hurdles.

Tennessee enacted a new map on May 7, 2026, adding 1 Republican seat.

The LEFT Cries Foul!

While the democrats cry foul and claim that republican redistricting efforts “are a return to Jim Crow” laws, which actually came from the democrat party back then, accusing republicans of “racism” in their redistricting efforts, the truth should be known by everyone…

As has become common lately, protesters, mostly young dumb white females, lead the charge not against democrat party redistricting on the basis of “race,” but against republican redistricting which ends districting on the basis of “race.”

The Voting Rights Act circa 1965

While the LEFT claims that redistricting by republicans violates The Voting Rights Act of 1965, the truth is actually the exact opposite.

While the Act itself makes it illegal and the U.S. Supreme Court recently, and correctly, ruled it “unconstitutional” to “gerrymander” districts on the basis of “race,” what the LEFT is actually upset about is they have lost their ability to “gerrymander” strictly on the “basis of race.” Something they have been doing for decades, in places like Memphis Tennessee.

For decades now, until the last couple elections, Tennessee has been the reddest state in the country, with 94 of 95 counties voting Republican in presidential elections, Shelby County (Memphis) being the only BLUE county in the state.

“Donald Trump won 92 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties in the 2024 presidential election. Democratic strongholds: The three counties won by Kamala Harris were Davidson (Nashville), Shelby (Memphis), and Haywood (by only 25 votes), the latter narrowly favoring Trump in other races but voting Democratic in the presidential contest.”

NOTE: Nashville currently has a far-LEFT Mayor and City Council. A recent development due to massive migration to Nashville from places like California and New York.

But according to Tennessee reports, the new redistricting map just adopted by the Tennessee Legislature gives the Republican Party only 1 new House seat.

Of course, it does absolutely nothing to prevent anyone from voting or voting however they want to vote. Even though the districts have been changed, voting Rights in Tennessee have not been changed at all…

But to hear democrats talk about it, the party of slavery, the KKK and anti-Civil Rights Acts, who can no longer “gerrymander” strictly on the basis of race, Tennessee “blacks” have been forced back onto the plantation!

Nothing could be further from the truth, as usual!

But we stopped voting on the basis of truth and facts a long time ago….so, we can expect the nonsense to go on throughout this election year.

While democrat redistricting in places like Virginia get tossed out by their own state courts as “unconstitutional,” republican redistricting in places like Tennessee will be upheld by the State courts, because it is compliant with rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

At some point, we have to call out liars for lying, get them out of office, and break the death grip they hold on our young voters, especially the young white female voters!

FINAL WORD: The obvious truth is, those who want to base everything on “race,” are the true “racists.” The “black district” in Memphis has been electing a “white male communist” for decades, defeating a “black female candidate” for the past four election cycles. Today’s democrats are either the biggest idiots in our country today, or the biggest lying hypocrites in our country today. Not even ONE stands upon what Martin Luther King dreamed….

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” MLK