Lex Greene

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Rich
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OF ALL THE VOTER FRAUD*CORRUPTION*WAY TOO MANY TO LIST*****

STILL!!!NOT ONE DAM POLITICIAN OR GOVERNMENTAL OFFICIAL IN F😡😡k😡😡G PRISON, let alone paying the constitutional price for TREASON. IM SICK TO MY STOMACH OF IT!!!!!!!!

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