Recent data from a Gallup Poll shows that 45% of U.S. adults now identify as political independents, a record high, while 27% identify as Democrats and 27% as Republicans. 55% of respondents still identify as either Democrat or Republican, which means the two major parties remain in a power-position.

Like it or not, the two major political parties in the USA remain in political control of the USA, openly supported by 55% of voters. According to the survey, 20% of independents tend to vote Democrat, while only 15% tend to vote Republican.

This indicates that in federal elections at least, 47% tend to vote democrat and 42% tend to vote republican, including “independents” that trend to one or the other. It also indicates neither party is able to really win elections with 50% or more of the vote, and also that people are not as “independent” as they claim.

Registering “independent” is a form of “protest vote.” Even though many still vote for the two parties, they don’t want to affiliate with either “in protest.” It’s akin to a “protest vote” in the legislature. It feels good, but accomplishes nothing, as Ron Paul can attest…

This is how elections like the recent NYC Mayors race ends up with a Muslim-Marxist Mayor with no experience at all, determined to turn NYC into Americans first official socialist city. Mamdani allegedly won with 50.1% of the vote, but with only a 36% voter turnout.

There’s No “3rd Party”

Politics always has been and always will be a team sport. The simple truth is, trying to play the game of politics as an “independent” is like trying to play in the Superbowl when you’re not on either team in the Superbowl. It just doesn’t work that way!

Complaining that no one will let you into the Superbowl just because you’re not on one of the teams in the Superbowl, doesn’t help any either.

There is no “3rd Party.” When someone leaves one of the two political Superbowl teams, three things happen, none of them good things…

1. There are now over 70 “3rd parties” in the USA and as a result, “independents” scatter to the wind and none of these fantasy league teams is at all competitive.

2. The good people we need running the two Superbowl teams left both teams in the hands of the bad people we need to get out of both parties.

3. The good people who left gave up any political power to alter the course of political history in the USA the minute they quit the team.

Now, if you left on vacation and came home to find another family living in your house, eating your food, watching your TV and ignoring you, I don’t think you would just move to another house or live under a bridge. I think you would retake control of your house and evict the family that had no right to be there…

But somehow, this isn’t what people have been doing when it comes to their political teams. Instead of sticking around and evicting those who shouldn’t be there, they leave the house instead, and hand the keys over to those who shouldn’t be there at all.

And then…they complain that the folks they left in charge of their house “suck,” and claim to be “taking their country back” when they didn’t even take their own house (team) back.

I understand the frustration with both Superbowl parties. I just don’t understand the illogical solution people have been attempting, with zero success, and worsening conditions in the books…

Every American Elector is supposed to be “independent minded” and “vote independently.” That’s an entirely different subject than thinking you can play and win the Superbowl without even being on one of the teams in the game… no matter what party anyone affiliates with, it’s still important to think for yourself!

However, if you think you can affect the game on the field from the sidelines, you just don’t understand team sports… If you’re not on the team, you don’t even get to choose players for the team in the primaries, which is where the game is either won or lost.

What If?

The focus was to first take control of one of the two Superbowl teams, in order to clean it up, making it now possible to get on the field of play in the next Superbowl?

In terms of the two teams, neither ever was or ever will be perfect. Perfect doesn’t exist in this world, especially in politics. But what if the 27% registered Republican were joined by at least the 15% who register “independent” but tend to vote Republican anyway? That’s now 42% Republican and 27% Democrat….

Now you’re in a position to influence policy and defeat democrats in elections all across the country…. which today means, America First voters can defeat the Muslim-Marxists who now control the Democrat Party…

Know Where Your Power Is

The more people have left the Superbowl teams, the less political power they have had…and the more the two parties have been left in the hands of the wrong people, until people now see both as a “uniparty.”

It actually isn’t the people left in charge who created the uniparty atmosphere, it’s the people who came home from vacation and turned their keys over to the family that moved in while they were gone…

Independent minded? ABSOLUTELY!

Working alone in a TEAM sport? SUICIDE!

2026 is yet another opportunity to wise up and play a winning strategy for a change. We won’t get many more chances to get it right!