Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd
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Lex wrote: “While there is an appearance of division within the 1%, the LEFT allegedly representing the LEFT, and the RIGHT allegedly representing the RIGHT, neither side is representing anyone other than themselves and their unquenchable thirst for power.”

Division is a strategy tactic. The Power Base in Washington, District of Criminals, is united against The People…they only appear divided. They are NOTHING more than 2 wings on the same bird of prey.

On both sides, their tactic is to bemoan all the ills our nation faces, point fingers without acknowledging THEY created these problems to begin with…AND, they will not EVER solve ‘the problems’ Lex outlined, because there wouldn’t be anything for them to hold over each other’s heads (and use to divide US as well,)…they say, ‘we need to have a conversation about such and such…’ Well, all I can say is that their conversations always end in MORE DIVISION!!! So, they can stick their pontificating conversations right up their well kissed asses.

Sound bites and talking points is all they have, since they are not interested in solving the problems we, as a nation, face…..and the fact they get filthy rich through alot of nefarious behaviors tied to their “power” and secret slush funds.

John Thune is one of the slimiest, most vile creatures in the CONgress and he has singlehandedly put the Nov midterms in DIRE jeopardy!!

Whose side is he on?His own.To call that b***tard a RINO is to be erroneously merciful.

For our wrongly vaunted “leaders”, Lord Acton’s sentiments are a’ propos de here: “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

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