The Political Divide is Really 99-1
Not 50-50
From 51-49 elections to 5-4 court opinions, the public perception is that the USA is politically divided 50-50 right now. That’s what the 1% tell us, because that’s what they need us all to believe. But is it really?
In order for the 1% to hold power over the 99%, the 1% must keep the 99% divided and preoccupied, fighting each other. If the 99% (governed) ever unite against the 1% (governing elite), odds of The People winning fast become 99-1, in favor of The People. Therefore, the 1% must create and perpetuate divisions in the 99% in order to survive!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Anatomy of Deep Divisions
It’s not easy to cause and maintain deep divisions in over 300 million people, especially when most never trusted government and politicians to begin with. It requires great planning, organization, promotion, and long-term execution, constantly updated to meet with changing times.
Also, people are not all divided over just one thing. To divide an entire society, a laundry list of divisive issues is required…
Left vs. Right
Black vs. White
LGBTQ vs. Traditional Family
Communists vs. Capitalists
Democrat vs. Republican
Right to Abortion vs. Right to Life
Women vs. Men
Global Citizenship vs. National Sovereignty
Poor and Average vs. The Rich
Big Government vs. Freedom and Liberty
Election Fraud vs. Election Integrity
Welfare vs. Self-Reliance
Diversity vs. E Pluribus Unum
You get the picture…literally everything that can be used to divide a once united society, is in play. When ultimate power is at stake, nothing can be left to chance.
The 1% will do whatever it takes to maintain its power over the people. But all it takes is the creation and perpetuation of deep divisions in the electorate. “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”
Meanwhile, the 1% is entirely united in the purpose of power.
While there is an appearance of division within the 1%, the LEFT allegedly representing the LEFT, and the RIGHT allegedly representing the RIGHT, neither side is representing anyone other than themselves and their unquenchable thirst for power.
Both sides hate Trump, by the way…
I’m not going to tell you that this is because “Trump is truly on our side,” and against the ruling class elites. Clearly, the vast majority of the elites on both sides of the aisle seem to think so. They’ve tried to impeach him, convict him and even kill him…multiple times.
But in this day and age of complete government corruption, it’s really hard to tell if anyone is truly on the side of The People. In part, that’s because even The People are not currently united on one side, for benefit of all Americans. The elite create the divisions and then pander to their voting blocs on the basis of the divisions they created, at election time.
It was 2009 when I was invited onto a radio show to discuss the rise of The Tea Party movement, the original MAGA movement.
In that interview, I said,
“I support The People rising up against the elites to become more politically engaged in the direction of their country, their freedom. But they won’t be successful in that effort until all of The People (or a vast majority) come to the realization that us against them, is really 99% against the 1%.”
Seventeen years later, The People are still allowing themselves to be divided by the 1%. As a result, they remain under the power of the 1% and still can’t figure out why.
In 2026
Never before in American history has the true dividing line between RIGHT and WRONG been so clear. If at any point, The People decide to vote on the basis of RIGHT and WRONG instead of right and left, The People can and will take control of their country back and Make America Great Again!
In a recent piece, I discuss the truth about “voting our conscience.”
Only when The People vote on the basis of RIGHT and WRONG instead of the “right vs. left” partisan paradigm, will The People turn the USA in the direction our Constitutional Representative Republic intended.
Key features of this system include:
Constitutional Limits: Government power is bound by a written constitution that serves as the supreme law, protecting individual rights and preventing the “tyranny of the majority.”
Representative Governance: Unlike a direct democracy, citizens do not vote on laws directly; instead, they elect officials to exercise political power and make decisions within their districts or states.
Federal Structure: Power is divided between a national government and regional state governments, with authority shared and limited by the Constitution.
Checks and Balances: The government is divided into executive, legislative, and judicial branches to ensure no single branch becomes too powerful, maintaining accountability and the rule of law.
Divided, The People, from whom all political power is derived, have surrendered their constitutional power to a 1% ruling class of elites. Only when The People are united in action, can The People hold power over their representatives.
The People hold the power to “drain the swamp” and secure the blessing of liberty for all future generations. But we will have to vote our conscience to do it…
The USA is and always has been a nation built upon Christian principles and values of fundamental RIGHT and WRONG. But it can only remain so, when The People are united in the cause of Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all, including the 1%.
When the 99% decide to leave their divisions behind and unite in the common purpose of freedom, they will win…
Until then, the 1% will remain in charge!
AFTERTHOUGHT: Just as the Christian must be free to believe, so must the atheist be free to not believe. Power either rests with government, or with the governed, never both! In order for The People to be free, government cannot be. No matter what someone wants to be “free” to do, think or say, government must be restrained. It’s just that simple!
Second afterthought: I always think and research before I write. But sometimes, I’m still thinking even after I think I’m finished writing. As a practical matter, we only appear to be 50-50 divided on the “manufactured issues.” Even though atheists account for only 3% of the U.S. population, another 27% or so, lean towards atheist communism/socialism right now. So, even though the real divide in 99-1, the electoral divide is more like 70-30, if all Americans vote their true conscience. The 30 have no knowledge, wisdom or conscience. But 70% do and if they vote that way, they can and will rule the day!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lex wrote: “While there is an appearance of division within the 1%, the LEFT allegedly representing the LEFT, and the RIGHT allegedly representing the RIGHT, neither side is representing anyone other than themselves and their unquenchable thirst for power.”
Division is a strategy tactic. The Power Base in Washington, District of Criminals, is united against The People…they only appear divided. They are NOTHING more than 2 wings on the same bird of prey.
On both sides, their tactic is to bemoan all the ills our nation faces, point fingers without acknowledging THEY created these problems to begin with…AND, they will not EVER solve ‘the problems’ Lex outlined, because there wouldn’t be anything for them to hold over each other’s heads (and use to divide US as well,)…they say, ‘we need to have a conversation about such and such…’ Well, all I can say is that their conversations always end in MORE DIVISION!!! So, they can stick their pontificating conversations right up their well kissed asses.
Sound bites and talking points is all they have, since they are not interested in solving the problems we, as a nation, face…..and the fact they get filthy rich through alot of nefarious behaviors tied to their “power” and secret slush funds.
John Thune is one of the slimiest, most vile creatures in the CONgress and he has singlehandedly put the Nov midterms in DIRE jeopardy!!
Whose side is he on?His own.To call that b***tard a RINO is to be erroneously merciful.
For our wrongly vaunted “leaders”, Lord Acton’s sentiments are a’ propos de here: “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”