From 51-49 elections to 5-4 court opinions, the public perception is that the USA is politically divided 50-50 right now. That’s what the 1% tell us, because that’s what they need us all to believe. But is it really?

In order for the 1% to hold power over the 99%, the 1% must keep the 99% divided and preoccupied, fighting each other. If the 99% (governed) ever unite against the 1% (governing elite), odds of The People winning fast become 99-1, in favor of The People. Therefore, the 1% must create and perpetuate divisions in the 99% in order to survive!

The Anatomy of Deep Divisions

It’s not easy to cause and maintain deep divisions in over 300 million people, especially when most never trusted government and politicians to begin with. It requires great planning, organization, promotion, and long-term execution, constantly updated to meet with changing times.

Also, people are not all divided over just one thing. To divide an entire society, a laundry list of divisive issues is required…

Left vs. Right

Black vs. White

LGBTQ vs. Traditional Family

Communists vs. Capitalists

Democrat vs. Republican

Right to Abortion vs. Right to Life

Women vs. Men

Global Citizenship vs. National Sovereignty

Poor and Average vs. The Rich

Big Government vs. Freedom and Liberty

Election Fraud vs. Election Integrity

Welfare vs. Self-Reliance

Diversity vs. E Pluribus Unum

You get the picture…literally everything that can be used to divide a once united society, is in play. When ultimate power is at stake, nothing can be left to chance.

The 1% will do whatever it takes to maintain its power over the people. But all it takes is the creation and perpetuation of deep divisions in the electorate. “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”

Meanwhile, the 1% is entirely united in the purpose of power.

While there is an appearance of division within the 1%, the LEFT allegedly representing the LEFT, and the RIGHT allegedly representing the RIGHT, neither side is representing anyone other than themselves and their unquenchable thirst for power.

Both sides hate Trump, by the way…

I’m not going to tell you that this is because “Trump is truly on our side,” and against the ruling class elites. Clearly, the vast majority of the elites on both sides of the aisle seem to think so. They’ve tried to impeach him, convict him and even kill him…multiple times.

But in this day and age of complete government corruption, it’s really hard to tell if anyone is truly on the side of The People. In part, that’s because even The People are not currently united on one side, for benefit of all Americans. The elite create the divisions and then pander to their voting blocs on the basis of the divisions they created, at election time.

It was 2009 when I was invited onto a radio show to discuss the rise of The Tea Party movement, the original MAGA movement.

In that interview, I said,

“I support The People rising up against the elites to become more politically engaged in the direction of their country, their freedom. But they won’t be successful in that effort until all of The People (or a vast majority) come to the realization that us against them, is really 99% against the 1%.”

Seventeen years later, The People are still allowing themselves to be divided by the 1%. As a result, they remain under the power of the 1% and still can’t figure out why.

In 2026

Never before in American history has the true dividing line between RIGHT and WRONG been so clear. If at any point, The People decide to vote on the basis of RIGHT and WRONG instead of right and left, The People can and will take control of their country back and Make America Great Again!

In a recent piece, I discuss the truth about “voting our conscience.”

Only when The People vote on the basis of RIGHT and WRONG instead of the “right vs. left” partisan paradigm, will The People turn the USA in the direction our Constitutional Representative Republic intended.

Key features of this system include:

Constitutional Limits : Government power is bound by a written constitution that serves as the supreme law, protecting individual rights and preventing the “tyranny of the majority.”

Representative Governance : Unlike a direct democracy, citizens do not vote on laws directly; instead, they elect officials to exercise political power and make decisions within their districts or states.

Federal Structure : Power is divided between a national government and regional state governments, with authority shared and limited by the Constitution.

Checks and Balances: The government is divided into executive, legislative, and judicial branches to ensure no single branch becomes too powerful, maintaining accountability and the rule of law.

Divided, The People, from whom all political power is derived, have surrendered their constitutional power to a 1% ruling class of elites. Only when The People are united in action, can The People hold power over their representatives.

The People hold the power to “drain the swamp” and secure the blessing of liberty for all future generations. But we will have to vote our conscience to do it…

The USA is and always has been a nation built upon Christian principles and values of fundamental RIGHT and WRONG. But it can only remain so, when The People are united in the cause of Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all, including the 1%.

When the 99% decide to leave their divisions behind and unite in the common purpose of freedom, they will win…

Until then, the 1% will remain in charge!

AFTERTHOUGHT: Just as the Christian must be free to believe, so must the atheist be free to not believe. Power either rests with government, or with the governed, never both! In order for The People to be free, government cannot be. No matter what someone wants to be “free” to do, think or say, government must be restrained. It’s just that simple!

Second afterthought: I always think and research before I write. But sometimes, I’m still thinking even after I think I’m finished writing. As a practical matter, we only appear to be 50-50 divided on the “manufactured issues.” Even though atheists account for only 3% of the U.S. population, another 27% or so, lean towards atheist communism/socialism right now. So, even though the real divide in 99-1, the electoral divide is more like 70-30, if all Americans vote their true conscience. The 30 have no knowledge, wisdom or conscience. But 70% do and if they vote that way, they can and will rule the day!