Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
7m

Perhaps Mr. Lund can point to the part of the Constitution that says Rubio is qualified to be President or VP. What requirements are set forth in the Constitution that defines Rubio as being a natural born citizen and therefore eligible to be President or VP. Perhaps Mr. Lund believes being a citizen and being a natural born citizen are one in the same? If he does then he needs to take some reading comprehension courses and crack some history books. He can start with The Law of Nations which was written in natural law as was our founding documents. Those men that wrote our founding documents referred to The Law of Nations as their guide and it clearly defines what a natural born citizen was at the time of the creation of our documents and that definition has never changed. Once one understands the true meaning of NBC they cannot deny the list of names that are not constitutionally eligible to be President or VP. You can add Dr. Shiva to that list. Although never a serious contender he still ran for President in 2024.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
mmead's avatar
mmead
41m

An insideous spread of divided loyalties by shadow NGOs, nations and entities here to parasitically grift off of the American taxpayer is nearing its Cloward-Piven aspirations: total collapse. When is the DSA going to run someone from Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands and tell us they represent America and American Interests?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Lex Greene and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture