Like it or not, the U.S. Constitution is no longer “The Supreme Law of this Land.” Every branch of government, Federal, State and Local, stands in direct violation thereof, which is to be expected of long-standing governments always seeking more power. But our problem today is much bigger than that!

The U.S. Constitution is the document written, adopted and ratified by the people, to regulate the separate and equal powers and duties of the U.S. Federal Government. For 250-years, Americans believed it was the eternal protection of their Natural Rights as a free people. That’s exactly what it was designed and intended to be…

Without the U.S. Constitution as ratified, the Federal government has no right to exist at all. But where we are today is the worst possible position. Despite being written in plain English rather than legalese, the vast majority of Americans no longer know what the document says or means. They rely on the unelected courts, using British Common Law, internet search engines and AI to understand the document, instead of just reading the document.

As a result, the Constitution is no longer in force or effect. A law not enforced is a law that no longer exists.

As we head into the most critical mid-term elections in 250 years, I posted a note on Substack for a specific purpose, and unfortunately, I learned exactly what I had feared for years.

These three words are the only three words in our Charters of Freedom which are designed and intended to prevent foreign occupation of our White House. All three words have very narrow specific meanings, found in every English dictionary.

Natural - Born - Citizen

At a time in our history when we are under grave threat from foreign invaders, with communists, socialists and Islamists openly seeking to overthrow our Constitutional Republic in the upcoming elections, one would think that these three simple words would be more important today than at any time in our past.

Instead, even the American people no longer seek to uphold or enforce the Constitution either. Most don’t even know what these three simple words mean, why it’s critical to the future of freedom, or even care to learn…

The first response I received on the post above was a long and useless discussion over what the three words mean and why, with someone who simply didn’t care to know. He’s a fan of Marco Rubio, and even though deep down, he knows Rubio is a 14th citizen, born in 1971 to Cuban citizens, the truth is irrelevant to him.

The second responder posted this, after first admitting that he knows Rubio isn’t a natural-born Citizen of the USA, while stating he didn’t care that Rubio isn’t constitutionally eligible for the Oval Office.

Sadly, despite knowing that the internet is full of false information, and that search engines are directing traffic to the lies when it comes to politics, a quick web search delivered what the commenter was looking for, a way to back an ineligible candidate, while pretending to stand up and “fight to the death” for the Constitution.

This is what our country is now…

Everyone is willing to lie and cheat, so long as they think it suits their personal political agenda. The ends always justify the means…

It never crossed their minds that the only way to protect the Constitution and Republic is to enforce the “Supreme Law of this Land” as written and ratified, no matter what political figure or agenda that helps or hurts.

It never crossed their minds that by joining the evil, they had become the evil.

It never crossed their minds to ask, why are both political parties determined to seat non-natural-born Citizens in the Oval Office, at a time when a revolution to destroy the Constitution is underway.

While they pretend to stand for the Constitution, they are engaged in undermining it themselves, and along with it, the entire Charters of Freedom.

There are two revolutions under way in the USA today. One openly seeks to destroy the Charters of Freedom and install a tyrannical system under communism, socialism and Islamic law. The other is helping them do it by undermining the documents themselves, under the guise of “defeating the evil.”

When neither side wants to properly enforce the Constitution anymore, the document is dead, no longer the Supreme Law of this Land, no longer in force or effect.

People have no right to complain about the destruction their politicians do, when they do even more damage to this republic themselves.

After 40 years of working to avoid this moment in history, the moment is here now.

When a law is not properly enforced by the people it is intended to protect, it isn’t a law anymore.

Nobody wants to enforce it now, and they all have their reasons. It’s all over but the consequences now…

Under these circumstances, everyone refusing to uphold and enforce the Constitution is an enemy of the Republic, whether they know it or not, or have the courage to admit it or not.

I am not one of them… I’ve done all I can! The end is approaching fast. The People are responsible for what happens next. They can’t blame anyone but themselves for this one!