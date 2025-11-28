Since 2010 and the rise of the “Tea Party” movement aimed at “draining the D.C. swamp,” and 2015 when Trump first ran for President of the United States promising to “drain the swamp,” the swamp has only gotten worse. The swamp is also known as “the deep state.” No one can “drain the swamp” except The People. That’s what elections are for…

A reader recently asked me to “post some good news for a change.” So, here you go, the good news is, our future is in our hands! The bad news is…it always has been, and we have not been doing our job!

It’s about to be December 2025. For the past 10 to 15 years, the American people have been trying to use politicians to “drain the swamp,” believing that if we just had the right President, the swamp would get drained. Yet, instead of the swamp being drained, the swamp has remained in control of the country and is growing ever deeper and wider with each passing day…

Every two years, The People have an opportunity to “drain the swamp” in elections. But because we don’t, the swamp remains in business as The People continue to keep career swamp creatures in office by simply failing to vote them out.

As a result, some think we should work to adopt new Constitutional Term Limits so that The People cannot continue to reelect bad actors every two years. Here’s why that will never happen…

1. New Term Limits can only be adopted and instituted via Constitutional Amendment. It cannot be done via simple legislation. 2. The People must want it and support it, and most won’t. Even if they do, the most The People can do is force Congress to take up a Term Limits Amendment Proposal. The People cannot adopt the Amendment themselves. 3. The swamp (congress) will never “drain itself” by voting to term limit themselves out of office and power.

Meanwhile, although a President can do a lot to diminish the power of the swamp, by cutting off all funding for the swamp and seizing all assets such as the Soros and ACT BLUE criminal schemes, the President alone, cannot drain the swamp.

The President does not have the power to remove other “elected” officials from office. Executive Branch Agencies like the DOJ and FBI could remove some, if they are prosecuted and convicted of crimes. Otherwise, there isn’t much the Article II branch can do in this regard.

The Article III Courts do not have the power to remove elected officials from office either, unless the swamp creatures are charged and convicted of crimes. Today, “the swamp” controls the Article III courts as well, currently busy undermining and destroying our country via “lawfare.”

So, how do The People who want the swamp drained, plan on ever accomplishing that lofty and somewhat dangerous goal?

Other than some form of civil war aimed at removing swamp creatures by force, there’s only one other way to do it…by voting them out one by one in every single election until all swamp creatures are removed from power.

Here are the challenges with this…

1. Currently, the USA does not have verifiable or certifiable legitimate elections. Until we do, elections won’t be the solution to any problem and voters will continue to have no confidence in elections. 2. Half of American voters don’t even bother to vote at all. The bad news is they can’t help us drain the swamp, but the good news is, they are not in our way either. 3. Half of the people who do vote have been deeply indoctrinated into global Marxist belief structures and their idea of Making America Great Again is to destroy America once and for all. 4. LEFTIST voters engage in group think and united group movement, while the Patriotic Right, made up largely of self-reliant independent thinkers and doers, struggles to work together for the common goal of “draining the swamp and saving our Republic.” 5. Generations who knew that “We the People” are the government and politicians are mere “public servants” are a dying breed in the USA. Young people are increasingly looking to empower politicians to control their lives and provide their every need. Young voters want to trade their freedom for more free stuff.

Once we know the problem, we can find a solution

Term Limits isn’t a solution for providing “good government.” It’s only a solution to stop The People from reelecting bad politicians. But it requires taking away the Right of the People to vote for who they want, whether they want someone bad or good. It’s not just a limit on politicians time of service…it’s also a limit on voters rights.

Since Term Limits isn’t a solution, a President is very limited as to what they can do to drain the swamp of bad “elected officials,” and the Courts are engaged in far more harm than good these days, the solution has to come from We the People! There is no other way…

The People have no choice but to drain the swamp by voting out every swamp creature at every opportunity.

It can be done, and this has been proven. In 2010, the Tea Party and Liberty movement succeeded in a broad electoral clean sweep removing democrats from power and putting Congress in the hands of Republicans. They even replaced some bad republicans with new republicans…

“The movement, which called for lower taxes, reduced government spending, and opposition to the Affordable Care Act, helped Republicans gain 63 seats in the House of Representatives, securing control of the chamber. This electoral shift was described as a “shellacking” by President Obama and signaled the beginning of a decade of heightened anti-government sentiment and political gridlock. Tea Party-backed candidates achieved notable primary victories across the country, often defeating Republican establishment figures.”

The only problem with this 2010 victory, is The People failed to adequately vet their replacement candidates. Many of the “new” Tea Party members they had just elected to “drain the swamp,” quickly became a part of the problem after the elections. The Tea Party fell apart not too long after, as they watched their newly elected representatives join the swamp instead of draining the swamp.

Okay, so they forgot to properly vet their candidates. But they did accomplish what they set out to do in the elections, by working together towards that common goal. Learn and keep moving!

Worse than not properly vetting their candidates is the fact that once they learned that their new politicians were only marginally better than those they removed in the clean sweep, is they quit, instead of confronting their newly elected and forcing them to keep the campaign promises, used to gain the support of the Tea Party.

Quitters Never Win

· The more We the People quit , the more we lose!

· The more we rely on anyone else to do what only we can do, the more we lose.

· The longer we allow ourselves to be divided by our enemies , the more we lose.

· The longer we remain in “reactionary” position instead of “actionary” motion, the more we lose.

The 2010 Tea Party Victory proved what we can do when we do it together… Learn from the mistakes and do it again and again and again until the swamp is drained.

Like it or not, there is no other way…and if your friends are telling you “it can’t happen,” it’s not because it can’t happen, it’s because they refuse to help make it happen!

Unless of course, you want circumstances to devolve to the point when civil war is all that’s left…in which case, allow me to issue this warning…

People who refuse to do easy peaceful things, are never going to do much harder deadly things… Best not depend on them for any solution!