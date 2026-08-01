The issue of election fraud in the USA has nothing to do with “disenfranchising legal voters” or “saving democracy.” It has nothing to do with “white supremacy” or “white privilege.” It shouldn’t be a RIGHT or LEFT issue; it’s the biggest RIGHT or WRONG issue in our country today! Voting is a RIGHT for all legally eligible voters. It is NOT a right or privilege for any non-citizen!

The following list of States and D.C. stand in direct violation of numerous Federal Laws, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It has a direct negative impact on the rights and ability of all legal U.S. Citizens, and only Citizens, to determine the future of their country. As a result, it cannot be allowed to continue!

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

The “Save Act” on everyone’s mind will not stop election fraud in the USA. It’s not even designed to accomplish that goal. I can prove it with just one inescapable point…

What passes for a Voter ID that only legal American Citizens have?

There’s no such thing…

Thanks to leftist policies across the country, non-citizens, both illegal and legal, have the same ID’s that you and I do. They have a State ID, be it a student ID or Driver’s License. Some have “permanent resident” papers but still are not legal American voters. Numerous states have “motor-voter” laws, which allow a person to register to vote and vote the same day, with no time or opportunity to verify voter eligibility. They can even get a REAL ID.

Social Security cards and benefits have been given to non-citizens and illegal aliens for years. DMVs in many states have been registering non-citizens to vote for years. Dead people have been voting for decades. Cross-district and multi-state voting has gone on for decades. Have you never heard of a “fake ID,” like the one you used to buy beer before you were of legal age?

I only know of ONE way to stop election fraud in the USA at this late date! We have to do it all, or not bother kidding ourselves any further.

Every sanctuary city and state must be disqualified from all federal elections. They have no ability to prove or verify the quality and integrity of their elections, which is why they refuse to even try. All “mail-in voting” must be disqualified, except legitimate legal “absentee voting.” All ballot harvesting must be made illegal! All voting must be “in-person” or disqualified, except legal absentee ballots. If states decide to use electronic voting machines, their election results must be 3rd party audited for voter eligibility, and backed by paper ballots, before being “certified.” Every State must provide proof of CLEAN voter rolls, before any election results can be “certified.” Public officials caught violating Federal Election Laws must be removed from office and criminally prosecuted for “seditious activities.” All ballots must be turned in before the election day deadline and the closing of the polls. The ONLY exception should be Military Ballots from deployed troops. No other exceptions. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted. All voters must present legal evidence that they are legally eligible to vote in the district proven to be the place of their legal primary residence only. No election can be “certified” until it has been “verified” as free, legal, and void of any outside interference, ineligible voters, or election machine tampering or fraudulent programming. No election equipment can be connected to the internet at any time during the process. Independent public oversight of all election procedures must be allowed. Any lawful voter must be allowed to monitor all election procedures and challenge events on the spot, during the appearance of wrongdoing. All elections must be transparent and open to public oversight and scrutiny. News networks must be prevented from reporting “results” until all results are in and certified. Candidates and political parties caught trying to manipulate free, fair, legal and transparent elections, must be disqualified from the election, and maybe disqualified from any future elections.

It has always been illegal under Federal Law for any non-citizen to vote in our elections. But many states, mostly blue states, have opened up their state and local elections to non-citizen voting.

Those state and local elections often appear on the same ballot as federal elections. We need a new Federal Law that prevents States from allowing non-citizens to vote in state or local elections as well.

To be very clear, “non-citizens” have no sworn allegiance to the city, state or country they reside in, be they here legally or illegally. As a result, it is national suicide to allow any non-citizen to vote in any election in the USA, period!

If we, the American Citizens, do not insist that all these things get done immediately, we will not have lawful elections and we will never be in control of our own country ever again!

PROVE ME WRONG!