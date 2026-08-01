Lex Greene

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David Procsal's avatar
David Procsal
9h

I have often heard Democrats off the cuff say things like, “Non-citizens don’t vote because it’s illegal.”

That’s like saying people don’t drive drunk because it’s illegal.

Democrats are either naive, dumb, or gaslighting us.

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Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
10h

Excellent info to secure elections. Send an email to the White House.

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