Yeah, I know…the Democrat Party has done all it can to divide the American people against each other and their own country, for over 200 years now. They have used every “special interest issue” under the sun as a weapon of division, from their own blatant racism, to abortion, class envy, sexual perversions and even pro-Islamic terrorism now. But none of these are the real divisive issue in the USA today.

All of these divisive issues and many more have indeed been used by the Democrat Party to drive deep division and hatred between Americans…but it’s all designed to support and advance the real bottom line division in the USA today!

Sovereign Americanism vs. Global Communism

For over 200 years now, the Democrat Party has been hijacking special interest voting blocs for their own political gain, without ever once delivering anything they have promised these voter groups in order to hijack their causes.

Despite their efforts to pit American against American via their weapons of division, America is clearly only divided over one thing today. That one thing is the end-goal of today’s democrat party, global communism and an end to individual freedom, liberty and justice for all.

Today’s democrat party is very clearly a union between the Communist Party USA, Socialist Party USA, Democratic Socialists of America, the World Economic Forum and George Soros Open Society Foundation, illegal migration and Islamic Terror Regimes, like the one that destroyed Iran 47 years ago and Hamas, who attacked kids attending a festival on October 7, 2023.

All of these groups and others are working together around the clock to take down our U.S. Constitutional Republic and prevent America from ever becoming great again. That’s why we see them in the streets, why they cheat in every election, and why their entire platform is exactly the same as that of these other organizations.

They hate MAGA simply because MAGA has the opposite agenda. MAGA has risen up to put down these internal threats against our republican form of self-governance and they don’t like it.

These two competing agendas are at the root of all political divisions in the USA circa 2026! Every issue that the left uses to divide Americans and pit them against each other, is used for the sole purpose of destroying American Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all.

Democrats couldn’t care less about the special interests of their special interest voters. The pro-slavery party, the party of the KKK and Jim Crow Laws, the party that fought against every Civil Rights Act ever proposed, is the same party trying to hold onto their enslaved voters today.

Literally, everything they accuse the RIGHT of, the LEFT is actually guilty of.

They have perfected the art of lying and flipping the script. They are expert liars, cheats, thieves, con artists, master manipulators, and still today, slave traders! They have owned their voters for decades, using taxpayer funds to buy votes.

But a new day is dawning…

Once reliable democrat voters of the past hundred years are waking up to the reality that they have been conned the entire time. Now they can see the anti-American evil agenda of the LEFT with their own eyes, in broad daylight. The communists vote democrat, but almost nobody believes they are democrats anymore.

Watching the so-called “democratic” party commit the most undemocratic act in 250 years of American history, booting a duly nominated presidential candidate from their own ballots and dumping a candidate onto the ballot who no American ever voted to nominate, was a huge wakeup call for those who still thought democrats were democratic.

Sure, they label their agenda “saving democracy” for dummies …but anyone who knows what democracy actually is, knows that the democrat party is the most undemocratic organization in the USA today. It’s all just their latest con…They use their unelected leftist judges to overthrow duly elected Presidents, Governors and Legislators. It doesn’t get more undemocratic than that!

Every Election!

Their ONLY campaign strategy is to lie about their opponents. Character assassination is the foundation for every talking-points memo. They don’t even try to make voters like them; they just work to make their voters hate everyone else!

Fools still want to fight over personalities and personal life choices… but all intelligent sane Americans know what this war is really about….

It’s about Sovereign Americanism vs. Global Communism, death, destruction, poverty for all and freedom for no one!

This is what divides the USA right now… One way or another, sooner or later, this will end, with the death of the global communist movement in the USA. Hopefully this November, peacefully… the alternative is one no one will like!

MAGA is cleaning up the Republican Party in the 2026 Republican primaries. They will turn their attention to defeating American communists, socialists and terrorists in November! It’s in the best interest of MAGA for the Democrat Party to nominate the most far-left lunatics in their primaries, making the November decision for Americans, even more obvious!