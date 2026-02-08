Superbowl 60 isn’t the first time the NFL has used the popularity of football to ram a political agenda down the throats of football fans. The NFL has actually been doing this for a long time now.

No one ever buys a ticket to a game or a concert to hear the political views of the entertainers. No one tunes into a TV show or goes to see a movie just to listen to the political rantings of the entertainers. In fact, most Americans have grown sick and tired of paying good money to be entertained, while being subjected to the political insanity of the court jesters, most of whom live so far from reality that they are completely disconnected from reality.

“Bad Bunny” was hired by the NFL to perform at this year’s halftime show. Millions of Americans will tune out and watch a TPUSA alternative instead. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) is a Puerto Rican pop artist who performs in Spanish, and often in a dress and high heels. Most Americans do not speak Spanish, but Bad Bunny said “you have four months to learn Spanish” to those who object.

Of course, the political LEFT quickly reduced the problem to “you’re a racist” aimed at everyone who would prefer to see a halftime show in English. But there’s more… The objection to Bad Bunny isn’t just about a performance in a foreign language…

Like all of the past NFL political statements, this one too, is entirely “anti-American.”

The NFL hired an entertainer who openly “hates the USA.” And when a backlash from sports fans started, the NFL doubled down by bringing in yet another America-hating act, Green Day, who is already attacking over 80 million Americans in their concerts, as they have many times before.

Latest message to ICE Agents from Green Day!

The NFL has become as anti-American as ANTIFA. That’s the issue!

From kneeling during the National Anthem to forcing players to promote sexual perversions, BLM and ANTIFA, illegal immigration and anti-law enforcement messaging, the NFL is now a “global Marxist political movement” instead of an all-American sport.

Not only should Americans boycott Bad Bunny, but they should also boycott the NFL.

Sadly, global Marxists have taken over and ruined all forms of entertainment from the NFL to Hollywood. Until Americans stop paying to watch their anti-American nonsense, the NFL and Hollywood will continue undermining American principles and values until those things no longer exist in the USA.

They are ruining everything we once loved or enjoyed, and they are doing it on purpose.

I have been a football fan ever since playing pee wee football up through school. I won’t let them take away something I have enjoyed my whole life. I will be watching the game today “for free”… but I won’t be watching their halftime political stunt.

AFTER THOUGHT: If Americans really have had enough of this garbage, we need to stand together against it and petition the NFL to cease all of these anti-American agenda productions. If they refuse to do so, that’s when no American should buy and ticket, buy a jersey, or watch an NFL game again! We can do this before the next season, if we’re serious about our principles.