For many years now, I have heard people predict the coming of a second civil war in the USA, due to the deep political divisions that have been intentionally planted into the modern American psyche. I’ve heard others predict the breakup of the USA into separate countries within our borders, as talk of secession from the union persists.

To some degree, our country is already at war within, the battle lines becoming increasingly clear. The 2026 State of the Union Address was a very public display of the two warring factions within the USA, the Americans First faction and the global Marxist faction that refused to stand up in support of the idea that our government exists for the benefit of American Citizens, not illegal migrants.

Yet in another way, the warring factions in the USA today aren’t all that different from the battles our Founders fought to give birth to our Constitutional Republic, between the anti-Federalists who believed in a very small and limited central power, and the Federalists who fought to establish the ever-increasing central power over the states and the people in D.C., the worst and most corrupt city in America.

Too many Americans cite the Constitution and clearly have never read it or failed to comprehend it. Others, like our modern Marxist faction, openly oppose it, seeking to overthrow it and install socialism in America.

A second civil war has been predicted for decades now. Most of that time, we were experiencing pretty normal political banter and posturing for elections. But we’re in a new zone now, with heels dug in on both sides, no longer able to discuss issues peacefully, and a cancel-culture that threatens to silence all voices of opposition, by any means necessary.

As a result, we are indeed advancing to a stage where the two factions can no longer co-exist. The global Marxist faction will not take no for an answer, peacefully, and the Americans First faction is fast running out of tolerance and patience with those determined to destroy the Charters of Freedom.

The global Marxist faction has spent over a hundred years quietly bringing America to a slow boil, largely unchallenged, often unnoticed. They are determined not to give up the ground they have gained, without a fight.

The Americans First faction has gone-along to get-along, allowing the left to incrementally gain ground, until they just can’t go-along anymore. They now realize that they will never be able to get-along with the Marxists, no matter how much they go-along.

A female nurse in Florida openly called for the Communists in China to “attack the USA and take out Trump.” There’s been at least 3 assassination attempts on Trump. Charlie Kirk was assassinated by the global Marxists, for simply talking with young voters. Global Marxists have been in our streets fighting against the enforcement of our laws. Marxist district attorneys, judges, mayors, governors and city council members have been protecting illegal activities to build an anti-American army of Marxist misfits, while flooding our country with Islamic terror cells.

But there’s also a war within the Democrat Party today. Longtime political strategists are calling for the extremists in the party to leave the party. Mid-Term democrat primaries are resulting in the ouster of party extremists like Jasmine Crockett and Al Green. Mayors, governors and city councils have been using taxpayer funds to bribe votes from Marxists who are seeking a free-ride instead of freedom.

Election fraud is rampant across the country now, and everyone knows it. But they can’t agree on what to do about it. Unlawful 2020 CV19 election procedures were used to overthrow the will of American Citizens via machine tampering, mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. The democrat party opposes Voter ID knowing that it will prevent most of their illegal voters from voting, with only four House Democrats voting in favor.

The SAVE Act, formally known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 11, 2026, by a vote of 220–208. The bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections, such as a passport, birth certificate, or REAL ID-compliant identification.

House Vote Details:

All Republican members voted in favor .

Four Democrats joined in support: Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), and Ed Case (Hawaii).

Even California voters have taken a stand against the democrat government and placed Voter ID on the November ballot, wherein an estimated 71% of California citizens support the measure.

I know people don’t like truth much these days, but the fact is, the division in the USA isn’t just between Right and Left, it’s all about RIGHT and WRONG!

Since the beginning of time, evil has been at war with good, and it will remain that way until the end of time.

Unless good people do something to stop it, evil will prevail. Let’s not let that happen any longer! A second civil war in the USA is already happening. Let’s not let it advance beyond this point. We can defeat it in the 2026 mid-term elections, IF WE SHOW UP!