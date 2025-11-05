Last night, I rushed out Deep State Socialists Sweep Elections! At the time, election results were still coming in but the picture was already clear, the anti-American socialists were on a roll. Here’s how bad it was after all the votes were counted and reported.

New York City elected anti-American Muslim-Marxist Mamdani their new Mayor. Mamdani 50.4% - Cuomo 41.6% and Sliwa 7.1% (over 80% of young female voters reportedly voted for Mamdani)

(Listen to Mamdani’s anti-American Pro-Muslim victory speech HERE.)

Virginia elected socialist democrat Spanberger their new Governor with 57.5% of the vote, socialist democrat Hashmi lieutenant governor with 55.6% of the vote, and racist radical socialist Jones Attorney General with 53% of the vote.

New Jersey elected socialist democrat Sherrill their new Governor with 56.2% of the vote.

In California, Proposition 50, the Use of Legislative Congressional Redistricting Map Amendment passed with 63.8% of the vote allowing democrats in control of the state to openly steal more congressional seats from republicans.

Pennsylvania kept three socialist democrats on their State Supreme Court, Wecht, Donohue, and Dougherty with an average 61% of the vote each.

In Texas District 18 (Houston), only 6.8% voted for the Republican candidate, electing Menefee with only 29.3% of the vote.

In Minneapolis, Socialist Mayor Frey held on to defeat Somali Muslim Fateh with 41.7% of the vote.

In Michigan, socialist democrat Mary Sheffield will be Detroit’s 1st female mayor.

In Pittsburgh PA, socialist democrat O’Connor won the mayoral race with 87.5% of the vote.

In Atlanta GA, socialist democrat Dickens won the mayoral reelection with 85% of the vote.

In Cincinnati OH, socialist democrat Pureval won reelection with 78.2% of the vote.

The only way to honestly and accurately summarize the elections yesterday is to declare it a complete and total anti-American socialist CLEAN SWEEP!

Three Things These Places Have in Common

1. These are almost all “sanctuary” states and cities protecting millions of illegal aliens.

2. These State races and the NYC race are in States that require no proof of legal voter eligibility, so anyone can vote. That’s how democrats deliver record turnouts in these “criminal sanctuary” areas of the country.

3. It’s no longer a “democrat” party, it’s an anti-American socialist party now, controlled by the most far left extremists in the nation.

There are only a few things the Trump Administration can do to stop this race off the left cliff, and if they don’t do it, the USA is on a fast track to total collapse now.

1. Completely defund the anti-American Marxist movement in America by taking down the entire Soros Operation, the Act Blue international money laundering machine, and the World Economic Forum and their corporate partners, seizing all related assets and prosecuting those involved in treason, sedition and subversion against the United States, via the Department of Justice.

2. Begin removing leftist “lawfare” judges from the federal bench on “bad behavior” and appointing new pro-Constitution judges in their place.

3. Use the FCC to take away licenses from “news” networks that have been lying to the American people for decades, until real journalism returns.

4. Cut off any and all Federal taxpayer funding for all “sanctuary” states, which is any state with one or more “sanctuary” cities.

5. Begin arresting the Governors and Mayors of states and cities operating in direct violation of U.S. Immigration Laws and declaring war on law enforcement.

6. Arrest all ANTIFA protesters and charge them with “open insurrection.”

7. Deport everyone in our country illegally and arrest everyone who is aiding and abetting them.

8. Outlaw Sharia Law, Marxism, Socialism, Communism, Naziism, and Fascism in the United States.

As for the American people, the U.S. Constitution is either the Supreme Law of this Land, or it isn’t. At this moment, it isn’t, as no one is upholding and enforcing it as such, and unless we do, there is no hope for the future of freedom, liberty and justice in our beloved country.

If our elected public servants won’t defund the evil taking over our country today, the American people will have to defund it themselves.

We can no longer afford to allow our tax dollars to be used to destroy us. The Federal Government must function within the Law of the Land, or the people are under no legal, moral or ethical obligation to continue funding it, to our own demise.

I’m interested in your thoughts…

By the Way: This is exactly why there has been a concerted effort to convince Americans that “we are a democracy,” despite the fact that we are not, and that we are instead a Constitutional Republic. As a Constitutional Republic, what just happened couldn’t happen, because it’s all “unconstitutional.” But as a mere “democracy,” leftist politicians are using their ignorant voters to “democratically” overthrow the U.S. Constitution.