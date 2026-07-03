Those who don’t know history, doom everyone to repeat it. Tomorrow the American People will celebrate 250-years of the greatest, freest and most prosperous nation ever known to mankind and, the whole world knows and respects our history better than young American voters do today!

In a little over 5-minutes, THIS VIDEO explains the high price of the freedom and liberty Americans have enjoyed for 250-years. It demonstrates with great accuracy who paid the price for the freedoms and liberties we have enjoyed since July 4, 1776.

It all started with just eight men in a local pub, who were no longer willing to live under the brutal tyranny of King George of England. By the time our Founding Document, The Declaration of Independence was adopted, 56 men had committed their lives, families and fortunes to Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all!

U.S. population was approximately 3,000,000 at that time. The 56 men who declared our independence and freedom represented just 0.00002% of the population. But 56 men was all it took. Had it not been for these 56 men, America would have never existed and no American over the past 250-years would have ever known Freedom and Liberty.

These 56 men established that all of our Rights are “endowed by our Creator” under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” Not because they were religious zealots, but because they knew from experience that the Natural Rights of the People, Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, could never be entrusted to mere mortals always seeking power over others.

Following the Declaration of Independence in 1776, our nation’s Founders established a “Constitutional Representative Republic” in 1787, via the U.S. Constitution. To refer to our form of self-governance as a mere “democracy” is an outright lie. Our Constitution formed no such thing…

Our Declaration established that all political power is derived from the People. That’s the opposite of all power over the people being rested in the hands of government.

Our Constitution guarantees every state of the union and every legal American Citizen “a republican form of government,” not a “democracy.” The critical difference is this — a democracy is “mob rule” wherein 50.1% of the people are free to infringe upon the Rights of 49.9% of the people by simple majority vote.

Even worse, today there are over 70 “3rd parties” in the USA. This means that the electoral vote can be so divided as to allow a candidate with just 30% voter support to win an election, and rule over 70% of the people who voted against them.

— in our Republic, the text and clear intent of the Constitution prevents that.

2026 Patriotism

Patriotism in 2026 is nowhere remotely close to what patriotism was in 1776, or 1876, or even 1976. These days, people think clicking LIKE or HEART, or commenting “Amen” on a social media post is an act of patriotism.

Young generations think supporting global socialism and communism are “patriotic” acts and “saving democracy.” They don’t know that the truth and reality is 180-degrees opposite of their Pavlov trained belief systems.

They think the promise of “free stuff” is “freedom,” even though nothing on earth is free, including the water they drink and air they breathe.

At least two young voting generations were raised under a blanket of blatant lies, but it’s all they know. The same people who raised them on lies also taught them to disregard the knowledge and wisdom of their elders, ignore the people who care the most about their well-being, family. They were trained to “cancel” everyone in their lives who try to flush the leftist indoctrination from their sick little minds.

July 4, 2026

The only way I know how to flush the lies out of these kids brains is to force the lies out by constantly presenting indisputable facts to them. Only enough truth can separate them from the lies they have been taught.

Every American who will gather with family for cookouts and fireworks this weekend, owes it to the cause of American Freedom to teach their loved ones the truth, or else there’s really nothing to celebrate on our 250th Birthday.

Yes, I know, they don’t want to hear it… but is that really the determining factor when it comes to making sure our young know how to protect their own freedom and liberty? Should it be?

Here’s to a Happy and Safe Independence Day for all. Make sure everyone in your sphere of influence knows what this celebration is really all about. Take this opportunity to teach them things they were never taught by our leftist Department of Indoctrination since 1980.

Play THIS VIDEO for family and friends this weekend!

Teach them what freedom really is and where it really comes from…and that it’s always worth fighting for!

God Bless America and every true active Patriot still alive today!