The political coup d’état designed to “fundamentally transform America” and overthrow the Charters of Freedom has been underway for decades, coming from within the halls of our own government, due to a dumbed-down electorate that seems to get dumber in every election cycle. For most of this time, the operation was hidden behind a wall of deception and distractions, covered up by the legacy media, supported by social-conditioning via academia and education, aka indoctrination. Now, it’s out in the open and still, many can’t see what’s right in their faces! There are none so blind, as those who refuse to see…