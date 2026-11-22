This past week, I posted two polls for readers to vote and comment upon. I designed the polls to demonstrate why Americans are not currently in a position to save their country or their freedom. This article is based upon one of those polls…

This Substack reader poll asked the following question…

“Which set of laws do you think the USA was established upon?”

Most of my readers tend to be patriotic conservatives deeply concerned about the future of our country. If anyone in the USA should have been able to answer this basic question correctly, it should have been my readers.

However, only 15.91% answered the question correctly. The rest seemed to be confused by the question. The most troubling result of the survey is that 86.9% of readers who saw the poll, didn’t vote at all…demonstrating a consistent problem with patriot participation.

The correct answer is stated in the opening paragraph of our Declaration of Independence.

“to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;”

More on this in a minute…

No one chose “case law,” but 34.09% chose “British Common Law,” without realizing that these two forms of law are the same thing. “Case Law” is derived from the use of “British Common Law.”

“British common law is a legal system that originated in medieval England, characterized as judge-made law (or case law), where legal principles are derived from judicial precedents and the doctrine of stare decisis rather than being solely codified in written statutes.”

These two forms of law are “unconstitutional” in the United States, as Article III of the Constitution does not establish this type of law, or assign any such powers to the Article III branch. Instead, Article I establishes that only Congress has the power to make laws, so long as those laws are “in furtherance thereof” and not “in violation of” the Constitution itself.

NOTE: Yes, I’m aware that our judicial branch is operating on British Common Law, in violation of Constitutional Law. There’s no saving our Republic without overturning this practice.

A majority, 38.64% chose Constitutional Law. This is not the set of laws that are at the foundation of the USA. But it is the set of laws under which the Federal Government was established, and the set of laws under which the government has any right to exist. This set of laws governs government power and authority, to include the Bill of Rights, which should have been titled a “Bill of Additional Restrictions on Government Authority.”

11.36% chose Mosaic Law. Mosaic Law is the Ten Commandments in the Old Testament. While these are not the set of laws under which our country was established, they are in fact the set of laws upon which the U.S. Criminal Codes and Justice system were established.

The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God

Rights of the People which are “inalienable,” are “natural Rights.” In order to establish Rights which are “inalienable,” meaning beyond the power and authority of governments, these Rights had to come from somewhere other than government. An authority above government…out of governments reach.

NOTE: unalienable and inalienable are similar, but not synonymous. The handwritten Declaration by Jefferson used “inalienable” for a very good reason.

Our Founders established that these Natural Rights, are “Endowed by our Creator,” under “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” It’s all right there in our Founding Document, the Declaration of Independence. Anyone can easily confirm everything I’m saying here by simply reading that document.

Unless we know the source of our freedom, it would be impossible to protect that freedom.

The poll was not intended to call anyone out for getting it wrong. It was designed to demonstrate how millions of Americans are either unaware or confused by it all, after many years of intentional false teaching of the Foundations of our Freedom.

Am I to assume that the 86.9% who didn’t vote, don’t care about the Foundations of their Freedom?

But hopefully, by doing this exercise, many more Americans will know how to defend their freedom, because they now know the source and foundations of that freedom.