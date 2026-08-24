National Socialism first started in the USA in 1913 under the Wilson Administration. U.S. Presidents who advanced socialism in the USA are Franklin D. Roosevelt and his grand “New Deal,” Dwight D. Eisenhower who first started nationalizing Public Education, Lyndon B. Johnson with his Great Society, Jimmy Carter with his Federal Department of Education, Barack Obama with his ObamaCare nationalization of government-controlled healthcare, and Joe Biden with his Open Borders policies and gifts from the treasury for illegal aliens.

By 2004-2026, an increasing number of young voters were openly trending towards their idea of “democratic-socialism” in what is now a full-blown takeover of the Democrat Party. They are voting themselves out of freedom and into tyranny, believing they are “saving democracy” while totally destroying it.

FACT #1 - The Father’s of modern socialism are the authors of The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx and Frederick Engels.

Yet, today’s young voters insist that socialism isn’t communism. It isn’t the exact same thing, but not for the reasons they think. It’s two parts of the same thing, each necessary to the other.

In order for communism to work, two things are needed.

A constant revenue stream from the private sector into the control of the public sector government, for purpose of alleged redistribution of resources. A communist government in total control of private lives in order to force the revenue to keep coming. The people work for the government, not for themselves.

FACT #2 - Socialism is an economic theory, “from each according to his ability; to each according to his need.”

But in order to take from citizens that which they earn and funnel it into government-controlled resources, a government powerful enough to force this system on citizens opposed to giving up their earnings and assets must exist. That governmental system is communism, like the CCP in China, North Korea, or the old Soviet Empire in Russia. Socialism and communism are two necessary parts of the same overall system.

FACT #3 - Communism and Fascism are not at opposite ends of the political/economic spectrum. Every system other than free-market capitalism, is a form of totalitarianism.

Young American voters have been taught that communism is at the extreme left, and fascism is at the extreme right. That’s why they often refer to free-market capitalists as “fascists” or “Nazis.”

But Nazi stands for “National Socialism.” “Fascism” is just another name for totalitarianism, as is socialism and communism. Hitler was the leader of Germany’s National Socialist Party. He was anti-capitalism, antisemitic, a true “white supremacist,” and destroyed Germany as he led the country into WWII in an effort to create a “socialist” society in Germany and invade his neighbors.

FACT #4 - Young voters have been taught to vote for their own demise, and that of all others.

The movement became very popular on college campuses in the 1960s, mostly driven by terrorists associated with The Weather Underground, The Black Panthers, The Afro-American League, and Students for a Democratic Society, all of which were socialist “community organizing” operations on college campuses starting in 1962.

A man named Donald Warden, later known as Dr. Khalid al-Mansour, started all of it at The University of California at Berkeley. He wanted to force the USA into socialism by conning young impressionable minds in college lecture halls and creating violence and riots aimed at chaos in otherwise peaceful cities.

Warden became a mentor to Malcomn X and later, Barack Obama at Occidental College. The parents of Kamala Harris, Donald J. Harris and Shyamala Gopalan, were part of the study group that became the Afro-American Association at Berkeley.

Warden had always wanted to groom and raise up a “Black Nationalist” President.

“Donald Warden, later known as Khalid Abdullah Tariq al-Mansour (1936–2016), was a prominent Black nationalist activist and lawyer who founded the Afro-American Association (AAA) in 1962. While a law student at UC Berkeley, Warden led the AAA to emphasize Black cultural pride, self-determination, and economic freedom through socialism, positioning the group as a foundational institution of the Black Power movement.”

He did exactly that in 2008 with the election of Barack Hussein Obama, a little-known individual carefully groomed for the moment, with nothing on his resume’ beyond “community organizing” with hardcore leftists like William Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn of Whether Underground fame, both global Marxist revolutionaries.

FACT #5 - From the rise of Barack Obama in 2004 to today, 2026, students from K thru 12 education and college campuses, young voters have been trained to hate America, hate the Charters of Freedom, hate individual liberty, hate the traditional family unit, hate economic freedom in the form of free-market capitalism, prefer a right to abortion instead of a right to life, and more.

They do not know that they are the “Nazis.” They think all freedom-loving Americans are the Nazis. Their leaders know, but the followers don’t.

This is the greatest threat facing the United States today as these young people are fast becoming the largest voting bloc in the USA. Add to it the mass invasion of enemies of the USA from abroad in 2008-2024, and the USA is on a collision course with history.

Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. And those not willing to stand up against it in unified fashion will be no less to blame.