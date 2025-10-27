Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
Oct 27

So agree with you! It’s exactly the same here in Britain. ‘Conservative’ England subsidises Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with our taxes under what’s called the Barnett Formula - a Labour idea of course. Basically we give them billions.

Meanwhile Scotland and Wales vote in Lefties to their own parliaments to spend those billions. So, for example, Scottish students don’t pay tuition fees for university courses in Scotland, but the English do - even if they go to university in Scotland. The Scots also get free NHS prescriptions whereas we English have to pay for ours. The whole set up is so infuriating and means that the Scots and Welsh will never not vote Left so our Westminster parliament (we don’t have the same privilege in England of an English parliament) is packed with grifters.

NYC is going the same way it seems - suck up money from the rest of the country and spend it on freebies for the people who vote them into power.

The law needs to change: if you don’t earn it, you can’t spend it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Lex Greene and others
Delmer's avatar
Delmer
Oct 28

The road that takes us back to America has a lot of debris to get out of the way before arriving back home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture