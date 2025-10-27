The Entitled are the Privileged
Fundamentally, there are only two types of Americans, decent, and indecent. It has nothing to do with race, ethnicity or economic status. It’s all about the mindset and belief structure of the individual.
All of the Marxist chatter about “white privilege” and evil “rich people” is total nonsense. Truth be told, the least “privileged” people in the USA today are the hard-working successful people who keep the entire country afloat with their ever-increasing taxes. These folks are the true “slaves” in modern America, with a growing portion of their individual earnings benefiting those who think they are somehow “entitled” to the earnings of others.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Those who have bought into the blatant lies of dancing sugarplums and “free” everything through Marxist and Communist ideas, are nothing more than thieves. They just vote for others who promise to steal on their behalf.
Decent people are “givers” while indecent people are mere “takers.”
Decent people believe they are only entitled to equal opportunities and the right to work, earn, own, and advance in life. But indecent people believe they are “entitled” to that which others have worked hard to earn.
Sadly, the Democrat Party is entirely built upon a foundation of indecent people seeking access to other citizens hard-earned assets. I wish this was the bad news, but it gets even worse today.
The Democrat Party Constituency Today
Socialists and Communists
Illegal Invaders
ANTIFA and BLM
Islamic Terrorists
Thieves and Cheaters
Criminals and Rapists
Murderers and Baby Killers
Violent Gangs
Sexual Perverts
Deadbeats
The Faithless
True Racists
The Immoral and Unethical
Useful Idiots who know no better
No one is “entitled” to the things that belong to someone else. If you didn’t earn it, you’re not “entitled” to it!
The sooner every American accepts this reality, the better. Until then, the indecent will continue robbing others of their rightful future.
In case you haven’t figured this out yet… as of 9/30/25 the USA taxpayers were $37,637,553,494,935.61 in national debt. The last time the USA was debt-free, Andrew Jackson was President (1829-1837).
This means that the USA RAN OUT OF MONEY 188 years ago!
Our country is bankrupt, and it has been, longer than any of us have been alive.
Still, the indecent want more!
British PM Margaret Thatcher spoke the absolute truth when she said, “The Problem with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
New York City and in fact the entire state is about to learn this lesson the hard way, with the election of Marxist-Muslim Mamdani. The minute that happens, the rest of us should fence NYC in and force the voters to pay their own way, as “the rich” exit the state in mass.
Some just have to learn the hard way!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
So agree with you! It’s exactly the same here in Britain. ‘Conservative’ England subsidises Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with our taxes under what’s called the Barnett Formula - a Labour idea of course. Basically we give them billions.
Meanwhile Scotland and Wales vote in Lefties to their own parliaments to spend those billions. So, for example, Scottish students don’t pay tuition fees for university courses in Scotland, but the English do - even if they go to university in Scotland. The Scots also get free NHS prescriptions whereas we English have to pay for ours. The whole set up is so infuriating and means that the Scots and Welsh will never not vote Left so our Westminster parliament (we don’t have the same privilege in England of an English parliament) is packed with grifters.
NYC is going the same way it seems - suck up money from the rest of the country and spend it on freebies for the people who vote them into power.
The law needs to change: if you don’t earn it, you can’t spend it!
The road that takes us back to America has a lot of debris to get out of the way before arriving back home.