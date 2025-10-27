Fundamentally, there are only two types of Americans, decent, and indecent. It has nothing to do with race, ethnicity or economic status. It’s all about the mindset and belief structure of the individual.

All of the Marxist chatter about “white privilege” and evil “rich people” is total nonsense. Truth be told, the least “privileged” people in the USA today are the hard-working successful people who keep the entire country afloat with their ever-increasing taxes. These folks are the true “slaves” in modern America, with a growing portion of their individual earnings benefiting those who think they are somehow “entitled” to the earnings of others.

Those who have bought into the blatant lies of dancing sugarplums and “free” everything through Marxist and Communist ideas, are nothing more than thieves. They just vote for others who promise to steal on their behalf.

Decent people are “givers” while indecent people are mere “takers.”

Decent people believe they are only entitled to equal opportunities and the right to work, earn, own, and advance in life. But indecent people believe they are “entitled” to that which others have worked hard to earn.

Sadly, the Democrat Party is entirely built upon a foundation of indecent people seeking access to other citizens hard-earned assets. I wish this was the bad news, but it gets even worse today.

The Democrat Party Constituency Today

Socialists and Communists

Illegal Invaders

ANTIFA and BLM

Islamic Terrorists

Thieves and Cheaters

Criminals and Rapists

Murderers and Baby Killers

Violent Gangs

Sexual Perverts

Deadbeats

The Faithless

True Racists

The Immoral and Unethical

Useful Idiots who know no better

No one is “entitled” to the things that belong to someone else. If you didn’t earn it, you’re not “entitled” to it!

The sooner every American accepts this reality, the better. Until then, the indecent will continue robbing others of their rightful future.

In case you haven’t figured this out yet… as of 9/30/25 the USA taxpayers were $37,637,553,494,935.61 in national debt. The last time the USA was debt-free, Andrew Jackson was President (1829-1837).

This means that the USA RAN OUT OF MONEY 188 years ago!

Our country is bankrupt, and it has been, longer than any of us have been alive.

Still, the indecent want more!

British PM Margaret Thatcher spoke the absolute truth when she said, “The Problem with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

New York City and in fact the entire state is about to learn this lesson the hard way, with the election of Marxist-Muslim Mamdani. The minute that happens, the rest of us should fence NYC in and force the voters to pay their own way, as “the rich” exit the state in mass.

Some just have to learn the hard way!