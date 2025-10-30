Discussion about this post

Delmer Eldred
Oct 31Edited

Lex just keep writing and telling it like it is, as long as you can keep the few informed, you ignite a spark of Patriotism in America that is still alive. It just needs prayer and guidance. There were only 1500 who started the revolution that created the greatest nation on earth. As an avid football fan, you know the game isn’t over until the final few seconds of the 4th quarter.

Charles Summers
Oct 31

I believe this quote accurately describes what is happening in America:

Romans 1:24-28:

Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator—who is forever praised. Amen. Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.

