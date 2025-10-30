Nearly every American believes that the USA may soon come to an end. Almost no American trusts federal, state or local government, the fake news media, their family or friends, or most of what they find on the lying fields of social media. We are a house divided against itself that cannot survive without immediate changes in the citizenry.

No one can ever change someone else. But we do have the power to change ourselves and by doing so, we have the power to change our future.

All day every day for many years now, I have watched Americans struggle to figure out what’s wrong with America? More specifically, what’s wrong with Americans? I see Americans trying to figure it out, and even more foreigners trying to understand why Americans are allowing the greatest free nation ever known to mankind, slide into the abyss.

It’s Much Simpler Than We Think

Seven deadly sins are causing our demise and only we can change it!

1. PRIDE - “Inordinate self-esteem; an unreasonable conceit of one’s own superiority; often presented as Insolence; rude treatment of others.” It’s natural and appropriate for one to “take pride” in their work, their family, their friends, their faith, or their accomplishments. It’s not normal or appropriate for those who have not earned the right to be proud, to be prideful!

2. GREED - Greed and ambition are not the same thing. Ambition is a desire to achieve and gain the fruits of one’s own labor. Greed is based in envy, a rapacious unquenchable thirst for things not earned, or a desire to deny others that which they earned.

3. LUST - “Longing desire; eagerness to possess or enjoy.” Working for something is the opposite of lusting after something.

4. ENVY - “To feel uneasiness, mortification or discontent, at the sight of superior excellence, reputation or happiness enjoyed by another; to repine at another’s prosperity; to fret or grieve one’s self at the real or supposed superiority of another, and to hate him on that account.” (As in Trump derangement syndrome, or an unwarranted hate for “the rich” and successful)

5. GLUTTONY - “Excess in eating; extravagant indulgence of the appetite for food.” Or, the excessive over-indulgence of anything potentially harmful to self.

6. WRATH - “Violent anger; vehement exasperation; indignation; as the wrath of Achilles.” Wrath usually follows pride, greed, envy, lust and a habit of gluttony, wherein those who feel entitled become angry and violent when denied things they are not entitled to…such as the actions of groups like ANTIFA and BLM, or children who took out student loans and don’t think they should have to pay them back.

7. SLOTH - “Slowness; tardiness; Disinclination to action or labor; sluggishness; laziness; idleness. They change their course to pleasure, ease and sloth like rust, consumes faster than labor wears.” Sloth is the individual foundation leading to all six of the other deadly sins. Those who refuse to do for themselves believe they are entitled to the toils and sacrifices of others. They will always envy others, (the haves) and eventually become angry and violent towards others, in a fit of wrath.

At present, the United States is a nation divided against itself, doomed to fail unless “the people” can change.

The seven deadly sins above have caused deep divisions in our country. A lack of Faith in the God who gave us all “free will” is at the root of every evil in our country today.

Unless We the People change, there will be no saving the Constitutional Republic so many before us fought and died for.

The bad news is, we have fallen into these sins… The good news is, we do not have to stay there!

If we are unhappy with the effect of our past practices, all we have to do is change the causes of that effect!