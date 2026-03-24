After watching the failure of the most constitutional bill ever presented to the most deep RED legislature in the nation, the Tennessee legislature, I can state with absolute certainty, one critically important fact… (TN SB2484) Election Integrity is DEAD and GONE in the USA.

Tennessee is by far the most deep RED conservative state in the USA, with only two BLUE counties and 93 of 95 counties RED, as of the 2024 elections. Shelby County (Memphis) has been BLUE forever. Davidson County (Nashville) has only recently gone BLUE, due to migration from numerous BLUE sanctuary cities across the country experiencing a mass exodus from democrat policies that have destroyed those cities and states.

SB2484 (and companion HB2613) would have prevented any “non-natural born Citizen” from appearing on a Tennessee ballot, as it pertains to the offices of President and Vice President. (Bill Summary Here)

Tennesseans and most Americans have assumed that when a candidate’s name appears on their ballot, the candidate has been properly vetted and confirmed to be eligible for the office being sought, whether local, state or federal public offices. That assumption has been proven wrong over the years.

A nine-member Tennessee Senate Committee killed the bill today, protecting the ability of non-natural born Citizens to run for and occupy the offices of President and Vice President. In doing so, they also eliminated any reason in law, for state election officials to properly vet any candidates for any public offices, before placing their names on a Tennessee ballot.

Voters are left to vet all candidates themselves, before casting a ballot, as ineligible candidates will continue to appear on ballots all across the country.

This Senate Committee is comprised of seven Republicans and two Democrats. Both democrats and all but one republican voted to kill this entirely constitutional bill. Just one republican senator on the Committee voted to pass the bill for a full senate vote, Senator Kerry Roberts from Springfield Tennessee.

The other eight members seemed to have decided to block this bill from a full senate vote, before today’s hearing even took place. “No” votes include the following Tennessee Senators.

It won’t surprise anyone to learn that the two democrats on the committee, Kyle and Yarbro, voted against the measure, as democrats across the country at every level of government have fought against any and all efforts to establish Election Integrity on behalf of all legal American Citizens.

But in this case, the Republicans on the Committee could have easily passed this bill without those two votes, holding a 7-to-2 majority on the panel. So, why did six of the seven Republicans on the panel vote against the most constitutional Election Integrity Bill ever before the Committee?

After TNALC.org co-founder and Model Bill author J.B. Williams gave testimony on the bill, the Committee Chairman Senator Richard Briggs tipped the hand of the committee republicans in a single question to Williams, just ahead of the vote…

“Mr. Williams, under this Bill, would Ted Cruz be allowed to appear on a Tennessee ballot for the office of President or Vice President?”

Williams answered the question directly… “No, as Ted Cruz was born in Canada at a time when both of his parents were legal citizens of Canada, which is why Senator Ted Cruz has only a Canadian birth record, and no USA birth record. On the basis of Natural Law, Mr. Cruz is not a natural-born Citizen of the USA.”

The fact in the Cruz case is that his father was never a legal Citizen of the USA until Ted helped his father to naturalize to the USA in 2005, when Ted was about 40-years old.

“Rafael Cruz became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2005, after previously holding Cuban and Canadian citizenship.”

This question and answer sealed the deal and moments later, the Committee shot down the Bill with only one supporting vote from the only ethical member of the Committee, Senator Kerry Roberts.

The reason for Committee Republicans blocking the Bill is clear at this point. The motivation was merely political. They wanted to protect the ability of non-natural born REPUBLICAN Citizens like Cruz, Rubio, and others, to appear on Tennessee ballots.

Democrat Yarbro pulled a slick trick by waiting until Williams was no longer able to respond to Committee questions or comments before stating for the record… “It’s silly to suggest that anything in government is based on Natural Law.”

Apparently, Senator Yarbro either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care, that Natural Law is our Founders cornerstone for everything in the Charters of Freedom. (Yarbro is a lawyer by trade)

“In Congress, July 4, 1776 The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;”

When something so constitutionally fundamental to the protection of the United States as enforcement of the Article II requirement for the most powerful political offices on earth, President and Vice President, can’t even pass in the most deep RED state in the USA where Republicans hold the Governorship and a super-majority in both legislative chambers, there’s only one way to read this event…

No matter how the legal American Citizens attempt to resecure USA Elections to just legally eligible voters and candidates, both major political parties seem committed to preventing any such measures from ever becoming law anywhere in the USA.

This means that Election Integrity in the USA is a fantasy, and that we are fast approaching a moment in history when no matter who we elect, there will be no peaceful political solutions to anything.

This condition is the direct result of legal Americans failing in their duty to be “forever vigilant” in defense of their own freedom, liberty, justice and honorable elections!

Hats off to J.B. Williams, TNALC.org, TN SB2484 Sponsor Senator Janice Bowling, and Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts for their honorable efforts to prevent the foreign occupation of the People’s White House, and all other political offices.