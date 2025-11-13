The price of freedom and liberty is eternal vigilance…

I only know of one way to deal with evil, and that is to put it down on first sight, or it will most certainly take root and grow, until evil is all we have…

Our Charters of Freedom did not create any all-powerful authority over the people. Too many modern-day Americans don’t even know what the Charters of Freedom are today, or why that’s what they are called, the foundations of freedom. Too many talk about the Constitution and our Rights, having never even read the Founding Documents, much less properly interpreted them for freedoms sake.

In the USA, “all political power is derived from the people.”

Politicians are not “the boss” in the USA, they are “servants of the people.” They have no power to rule over us, but we hold all the power to rule over them!

However, when “the People” fail in their duty to govern over the government, the government is free to do anything it wants to the People. Bad government can only exist in the USA so long as the People allow it to exist. Bad politicians are the direct result of bad voters…

250-years into the great freedom experiment known as The United States, the People who are supposed to be the solution to every problem, are the biggest problem we have!

The Most Common Statements from today’s American “conservatives”

· Our government is totally corrupt, but what can I do?

· It will never happen! (meaning anything that should happen)

· It doesn’t matter who we elect, it’s a uniparty now.

Well, here’s my response to these things…

Alone, no one can do anything, which begs the question, why aren’t we working together in a well-coordinated and purposed effort?

Because you will never “make it happen,” it will never happen!

It often looks and acts like a “uniparty,” but it isn’t one. The recent Continuing Resolution battle proves my point. The Republican Party had no part at all in the so-called “government shutdown.” The Democrat Party owns that 100% and even when a few democrats finally crossed over to vote with republicans, the dividing line between the two parties remained crystal clear.

Once again, the price of freedom is eternal vigilance!

In a perfect world full of perfect moral and ethical people, every elected servant of the people would be forever vigilant in the protection and preservation of our Charters of Freedom. But in that world, we wouldn’t have corrupt voters or corrupted elections either.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon THE PEOPLE to be forever vigilant. That’s who Patrick Henry and Thomas Payne were speaking to, not just the politicians of their time.

If the People are not forever vigilant, properly informed and fully engaged, then those pieces of paper cannot save this country or freedom from certain ruin.

That’s the duty of the People… Are you one of these People?