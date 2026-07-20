The official party label says, “Democratic party,” but as we have witnessed numerous times in recent years, there’s absolutely nothing “democratic” about this party. While their campaign mantra and mass-media propaganda operate under the guise of “saving democracy,” the operation is in reality, the greatest threat to American “democracy” in 250 years.

When and Where it all Began

So, the movement to overthrow the U.S. Constitutional Republic, eliminate free market capitalism and institute communism in accordance with The Communist Manifesto in the USA started 150 years ago with the formation of the Socialist Labor Party of America (Est. 1876).”

But in August and September of 1919, just 18 years later, The Socialist Party of the USA split over power-struggles and infighting and became two separate political parties, both declaring themselves “communist parties” in the USA. It was a rush to see which party could out-communist the other.

For the next 63 years, neither party was ever able to gather enough support to become a major player on the national political scene, mostly due to the fractured and internal competition between the two communist parties that separated 63 years earlier in 1919.

So, on March 20 1982, Founder and socialist intellectual Michael Harrington reunified the communists and socialists in the USA in the newly formed Democratic Socialists of America, DSAUSA. While the other parties still exist today, they work together to advance their common agenda to destroy the U.S. Charters of Freedom and the Republic they form, via DSAUSA.

Instead of trying to compete with the two primary political parties in the USA, the new strategy was to run communists and socialists for political offices, disguised as “progressive democrats” until such time that they were able to seat enough of them to take over control of the Democrat Party.

The Trick was to Trick Young Voters

Through the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s, the worlds horrific experience with communists and socialists in places like Stalin and Lenin’s Soviet Union, Mao’s China and Hitler’s Germany, had turned global public sentiment and tolerance for communism and socialism into a war of political wills.

“I once said, ‘We will bury you,’ and I got into trouble with it. Of course we will not bury you with a shovel. Your own working class will bury you.” - Nikita Khrushchev

Political leaders like Senator Joe McCarthy and President Ronald Reagan were issuing stark warnings that what had already destroyed other nations and murdered millions of innocent citizens, was gaining popularity in the USA. Communism and socialism both had terrible names all over the world, due to the horrific conditions they created, and their open threats against democratic societies in the west.

To calm legitimate fears and begin the process of slowly and methodically taking over free people in democratic systems in the west, they could never “trick” the generations who had lived through the hell that communism and socialism had brought upon the earth in numerous parts of the world.

They had to Target a Younger Audience

Working with anti-American terrorist organizations like The Weather Underground in the 1960s and 70s, communists started to infiltrate the USA, at first, on college campuses. Using a more recent communist manifesto, the book Prairie Fire distributed by American terrorists in the Weather Underground, 60s radicals were now entering the job market as college professors.

The American Marxists harnessed the power of The Black Panthers and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), both created and directed by anti-American radical Donald Warden, aka Dr. Khalid al-Mansour, who later became Barack Hussein Obama’s groomer, from Occidental College all the way the White House.

The strategy was to change the hearts and minds of young Americans, against the USA and Capitalism, through communist and socialist indoctrination camps masquerading as education. First on the college campus, then all the way down to Kindergarten through High School classrooms, turning whole generations against their own freedom and liberty, and that of all others.

Communist Community Organizing

It all started with infecting young minds with utopian ideas of how wonderful communism and socialism are, and how evil freedom, liberty and justice are.

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” - Nikita Khrushchev

This is exactly what has been done in the USA, the EU, Canada, South America and many other places around the globe. He meant YOUNG Americans! Innocent, know-nothing, impressionable minds…

This is why 85% of young college age female voters in New York City elected Muslim-Marxist Mamdani Mayor on November 4, 2025. This is exactly how global communists and socialists infiltrated academia, education, mass-media, social media, Hollywood and the government at all levels in the USA and have now seized control of the anti-American Democrat Party.

Today’s Democrat Party is a communist and socialist party. It isn’t the Democrat Party of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

This is how they did it and how long they have been at it…

Now, this is also where our “deep state” came from and who it answers to. It’s why CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC refused to air a public address from the current American President last week.

You see, while the average modern American Citizen has had their attention span reduced to about 30-seconds, America’s enemies have spent more than a hundred years working to destroy the USA…thinking and planning many years in advance, quietly occupying the centers that control public sentiments, and mobilizing young radicals through deeply indoctrinated, organized, and well-funded groups like ANTIFA and BLM.

They operate from the underbelly of our government and hide in “criminal sanctuaries” operating as if totally immune from our laws.

Last for now…

Tyler Robinson did not kill Charlie Kirk. Charlie is dead today because he dared to go directly into the indoctrination centers responsible for every evil and hell happening in the USA today and challenge the indoctrination.

He went right where the global communists and socialists went and he was freeing the hearts and minds of young voters at a record pace. He was threatening to undo everything the extreme LEFT had spent more than a hundred-years building…

The global communists and socialists have controlled American academia and mass media for decades and Charlie was about to bring their entire operation down by simply talking truth with young people.

That’s why Charlie Kirk is dead today. That’s why there have been numerous attempts to assassinate Trump, and others, and why so many scientists and whistle-blowers are suddenly found dead.

2026 is the final war for the American future. If the American people fail to stop it all in the 2026 mid-terms, they will lose their country before we ever get to 2028.

This is why illegal aliens are getting taxpayer benefits and allowed to vote illegally in sanctuary cities and states, while the governments in these areas fight to protect their illegal voter rolls from Federal Law Enforcement.

LATE ADDITION: Here’s another critical piece of the puzzle!

“Thomas Jefferson expressed strong concerns about judicial tyranny, arguing that the Constitution does not grant judges the exclusive authority to interpret laws, which could lead to a despotic judiciary that undermines the balance of government. He believed that this could result in an oligarchy, where judges wield unchecked power over the legislative and executive branches.”

Jefferson has been proven right as well!