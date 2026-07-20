Lex Greene

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Bruce
20m

It’s the Democrat party, not the Democratic Party.

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Allie Byrd
28m

You hit this one so far out of the ballpark. that there is little left to be said.

The entire piece is rock solid in the bullseye.

Speak Truth to Power.

oh…and btw, Mr. Soetoro was never the president…

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