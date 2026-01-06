Just in case you were not convinced before, the democrats reaction to the arrest of Drug Kingpin Maduro, the murderous socialist dictator of Venezuela, this should be the end-all to any future for the Democrat Party in the USA! (I’m pretty sure this is the intent of the extreme LEFT in control of the DNC today…)

Why do socialists always threaten to leave the USA, but never do?

While millions of Venezuelans there, in the USA and around the world celebrate the USA arrest of the most brutal socialist dictatorship that held a death grip on that country for the past 25-years following Chavez, causing 1/3 of citizens to flee that country, democrats are taking a firm public stand for the dictator!

Far-left, China-aligned groups organized pro-Nicolas Maduro protests in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she scolded Trump for Nicolás Maduro capture

If you thought it was only New York City that has been taken over by morons and Marxist idiots with the election of Muslim-Marxist Mamdani, think again! The USA has Soros minions all over the country now, working against their own freedom and liberty without even the slightest clue…

When the “democratic” Party tossed their Presidential nominee out of the 2024 race and installed Marxist-moron Kamala Harris without a single American vote to nominate her, you should have known the party was searching for the final nail for their coffin.

Since then, democrats have been on the wrong side of literally everything, proudly backing Muslim-Marxists and now, even one of the most brutal socialist dictators in modern history, who is responsible for over 100,000 Americans deaths per year to drug overdoses. And this is the least of the Maduro problem…

Despite the fact that it was President Joe Biden who put a $25 million bounty on Maduro’s head years ago in 2021, and then released some of his warriors from U.S. prisons to fight again, democrats want to lynch Trump for bringing Maduro to justice.

Does it surprise anyone that it’s communist China, Cuba and Russia, along with socialist EU nations already fallen to Muslim-Marxism, and the extreme left UN who are upset with the USA here?

Honestly, Americans should know that Trump is right, just based upon who’s upset by it!

But don’t expect these morons and idiots to join us in reality any time soon, or at this point, ever…

They are simply too far gone to survive. But thankfully, they continue to commit political suicide day-in and day-out, doing more for the conservative movement than even Trump can!

They don’t have the guts to just move to a socialist country and give it a try. They want to turn the USA into a 3rd world Muslim-Marxist dictatorship to rival the likes of Maduro…which I’m certain Mamdani will prove soon enough.

I’ll be damned if we will allow morons like this to rule this country. They have to reform or leave!