Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mmead's avatar
mmead
1h

Hear! Hear! Regarding the media (and recalling Tian'anman massacre of '89 in China), I'm reminded of the question a teacher once asked, "If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, did it fall?" Legacy media is following that template because their "script readers" have been trained to follow. Silence, avoid, demonize, allege mental illness, seed AI with regurgited lies--whatever it takes. And decades after the Tian'anman protest in China, young people on the square who were asked, couldn't (or wouldn't) say what happened. Generational, national amnesia at the hands of the government and its minions. Deflect, deny, and then state, "There is NO credible evidence -------" (fill in the blank). So, the dumbed down populace, completely absent of intellectual curiosity (methodically attacked and defeated in grade school) are incapable of forming logical conclusions. They encounter the raw truth and can't digest it. So they give up, accept the myth, and return to their digital oxytocin—tiktok, SnapChat, and video games.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture