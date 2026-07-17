Since when is it appropriate for alleged “news” outlets to refuse to carry a National Public Address by a duly elected sitting U.S. President? Who elected the news outlets to be gatekeepers of official news? Almost 80 million Americans elected Trump three times to “drain the swamp.” Nobody elected the news media to stop him!

Who’s NOT transparent here?

If you didn’t already know it, last night you just got to witness our DEEP STATE media in action. The same people screaming for government transparency and their love of “democracy” chose to prevent their viewers from watching the Presidents Address, in one of the most undemocratic acts in the history of democracies.

In this video clip, CNN anchor John King attempts to explain the networks decision to block public access to a Presidential Address, under the header “TRUMP GIVING ADDRESS ON ELECTIONS AFTER YEARS OF FALSE CLAIMS.” CNN wasn’t alone, ABC, CBS and NBC made the same decision.

The problem is, claims of mass election fraud were never false. They have been true the whole time. But last night, Trump did something never done before. He declassified the evidence and presented it to the public, to let the public decide what’s true and who’s been lying on the matter.

The Democrat Party perfected the art of stealing elections via mass-fraud, run by fraudulent former President Barack Hussein Obama, and covered up by DEEP STATE actors in Federal Agencies and their DEEP STATE media for the past six years.

Literally every claim of “no evidence of election fraud” made by democrats and their snooze media over the past six years was false, blatant lies intended to keep the American people in the dark and none the wiser about who really runs their country.

Today, they all have a big problem…

As we head into the critical 2026 mid-term elections, Trump just dropped the receipts. He didn’t just go on air to rattle off a bunch of wild-eyed conspiracy theories on the subject. He declassified the documents, and there is a ton of hard indisputable evidence available to the public this morning.

THOUSANDS OF PAGES OF EVIDENCE

It’s no longer a “theory,” it’s a “fact” backed by thousands of pages of indisputable evidence sitting on the White House website for the entire world to see. CLICK HERE and download the receipts for yourself. If you read them yourself, you won’t need any TV talking head to tell you what you think, in fact, you will no longer trust any TV talking head ever again!

In case you missed it, inventor of the “Russian Collusion Hoax” Hillary Clinton, is on public record in THIS CLIP calling upon the Chinese Communist Party to interfere in the 2020 elections, and then, it happened!

It’s no longer deniable!

Of course, the same people who have been denying it since 2020 will continue to attempt to deny it and cover it all up. That’s the real point of refusing to carry an official Presidential Address.

There are literally thousands of pages of evidence now available to the world, HERE. The Administration took great care to properly assemble the evidence in zip files easy for anyone to download and review, including CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC.

But you can review it all for yourself. You no longer have to depend upon lying DEEP STATE criminals in government or the media. You can now know the hard facts for yourself, if you really want to know the truth.

Some won’t want to know the truth, because it will totally destroy the Democrat Party, their democrat heroes and the lamestream media they bet the farm on for the past six years.

Many of us who worked on investigating election fraud over the years knew much of this already. But even we did not see the much bigger breadth and depth of the wholesale treason against the USA until this morning. The evidence goes far beyond things we have been able to see for the past six years.

But how much longer should We the People allow the American News Media to continue violating every single ethics rule of good journalism?

CNN is all but gone. They need to be entirely GONE and ABC, CBS and NBC need to have their news license revoked until they clean house!

What Comes Next?

If no one is arrested, tried and jailed for what clearly appears to be wholesale treason via massive election fraud and gross media manipulations of public information, it was all for nothing and there is no United States of America anymore.

Last, as someone who was deeply involved in investigating and reporting massive election fraud over the past six years, I can tell you with 100% certainty, you have been lied to for the past six years. Not by Trump, or Mike Lindel, or many others. But by democrats, their deep state, and the deep state media.

Almost a hundred legal cases with hard evidence have been filed across this country during the past six years. Not one of them was allowed to present any evidence in a court of law. Trump didn’t “lose” any of those cases. Most were not even filed by Trump.

Every case was given the boot at the front door for “lack of legal standing.” No matter who filed the case, or how much evidence would have been presented, no court in the country would allow that evidence to be presented in court. Instead, every court declared that no American citizen has “legal standing” to enter any evidence of election fraud into a court in the USA.

It wasn’t just democrats, deep state actors, or the news media who ran cover. It was the courts too!

This cannot be allowed to stand in any free country of, by and for the American people!