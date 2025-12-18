Three documents make up the U.S. Charters of Freedom, the cornerstone and foundation for enduring freedom for all American Citizens in perpetuity, The Declaration of Independence, The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These documents are collectively considered instrumental to the founding and philosophy of the United States, securing the rights of American citizens for over two and a half centuries.

But a majority of American Citizens have a very poor understanding of these documents, despite their constant reference to these documents, most often out of proper context. Until the people understand, they cannot enforce!

The Founding Document - The Declaration of Independence

The Declaration of Independence is our “founding document” as a free independent sovereign nation. It not only establishes the foundation of a new sovereign nation, but also the foundational principles and values of that new nation. Among other things, this document establishes the following…

The Citizens are “to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;”

“that all men [mankind] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness .”

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The Declaration is the cornerstone upon which all else was erected in the USA. It is “the” founding document for the American People, in perpetuity.

The U.S. Constitution

The Constitution is not a document that governs the American people or provides any Rights to the American people. The term “constitutional Rights” is a misnomer, as no Rights of the People are established or even mentioned in the U.S. Constitution.

It’s a “positive law” document, meaning it lists the Rights of the Government, and is the “Supreme Law of the Land,” superseding all other local, state and federal laws.

The Constitution establishes the Form of Government, broken into three separate coequal branches, each with specific purpose, duties and authorities unique to each branch. This document governs the Federal Government, not the American people.

The limited duties and powers of our Federal Government are defined and regulated by the Constitution. It defines the limited Rights of the Federal Government.

The Bill of Rights

This document is not an enumeration of the People’s Rights, which are far too numerous to ever number. Instead, this document establishes additional restrictions upon Federal power and authority, made a part of the Constitution upon its adoption.

It’s a “negative law” document, meaning it establishes a list of things that the Federal Government has no power over whatsoever. It’s an enumeration of things the Federal Government “shall not do.”

There are no “people’s Rights” in the Bill of Rights. In order to gain support for the Constitution, the Founders had to agree to an additional set of restrictions upon Federal authority, which took the form of the Bill of Rights.

The Three Documents Combined

The Declaration establishes the basic Rights of the People. The Constitution establishes the basic Rights of the Federal Government. And the Bill of Rights establishes additional restrictions on Federal powers.

Together, they are The Charters of Freedom, the foundation for eternal freedom, liberty and justice in the USA on behalf of all legal American Citizens…

To protect and preserve freedom, it is necessary to understand, and actively uphold and enforce all three documents, and it is the duty of the American People to do so, regardless of how any public servants might feel about it.

Fail to understand, uphold and enforce these documents, and there is no way to defend freedom, liberty or justice.

A government which operates beyond its Constitutional Authority is an “unconstitutional” government!