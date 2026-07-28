I’m not sure there is such a thing as an “average American” today. Instead, I think we have a “majority of Americans” and a “minority” of anti-Americans, and they believe in totally different things now. Personally, I have found most Americans to be extraordinary people! I have also found some to be ignorant, selfish, unethical, evil, and borderline insane.

Communists, socialists, Marxists and so-called (regressive) progressives have been working very hard for more than 100 years to become a voting majority in the USA. But they’re not quite there yet…

I firmly believe that if we have 100% legal, legitimate, authenticated and transparent elections prior to any certification, we will have 70-30 elections instead of 50-50 elections. That’s why we have to do whatever it takes to wipe out election fraud, starting in every illegal subversive crime sanctuary state and city in the country.

Best I can tell, about 70% of Americans still believe in The Charters of Freedom, personal liberty, individual achievement, personal self-governance, a Right to Life and the ability to control their own destiny via the sweat of their own efforts. This group is responsible for all that is good in this world.

At the most, about 30% of modern Americans don’t believe in any of that. They believe in a Right to Murder, a Right to take what they want from those who earned it, the power to rule over the country by force, using a fraudulent majority via fraudulent elections. This group hates freedom, liberty and justice. They love every form of totalitarianism ever attempted and insist that they have a right to enslave all “makers” for benefit of the “takers.”

I see nothing “average” about either group. I only see two completely different visions for our future, one designed to protect and preserve freedom, and the other designed to enslave everyone to achieve their idea of a “fair share,” … equity, not equality.

I see no such thing as “average” in anyone. We’re individuals. Every individual is unique unto themselves. No two people are alike, therefore, which people would be “average” in any way?

As for “racism in America,” the racists of slave days, Jim Crow days, those who voted to keep slavery, oppose the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments and all Civil Rights Acts, form the KKK and still see everyone only by their ethnicity today, have never changed, and they never will.

They are the real “white supremacists” in the USA, not the “makers” in this country who believe in freedom, liberty, justice and equal opportunity for all. The “racists” are “democrats” and they always have been.

The 30% that think Karl Marx was a genius, think Islam is a peaceful religion and not the most violent political cult for the past 1400 years, are the same people who have always hated everything about the USA.

There’s really nothing new under the sun here…the same people who have been abusing all minority groups for two centuries, still are. But some in these minority groups are waking up to this reality now…

No, the vast majority of Americans are well above average, just ask any foreigner who finds themselves in our company.

But there is a minority in our country now, that exist well below average. They’re not just below average economically, they are far below average mentally, emotionally and morally. They are their own worst enemies.

They want to bring us all down to their level and that’s why they vote for communists, idiots, morons, misfits, criminals and terminal malcontents.

But if the 70% act in united fashion when called upon, and we rid our country of all forms of election fraud, those who hate our country, don’t stand a chance! They are not a majority in this country, or even close to it.

Come November 3rd, the 70% will have an opportunity to put the 30% out of power for the next hundred years or more.

Let’s not miss this opportunity!

START RIGHT HERE!