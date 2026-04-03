Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, allowing you to stay informed and profit from your knowledge by trading on future events across various topics. In other words, people bet on what they think will happen next…

Polymarket betting on the USA mid-term elections are interesting, and downright scary…

Traders on Polymarket are betting that Democrats will retake control of both the House and Senate this November, giving Democrats a 52% chance of taking back the Senate and an 86% chance of retaking the House.

I think there are a few key reasons why…in no particular order, despite the reality that democrats are firmly on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue. Democrats openly support non-citizen voting in the USA and much worse.

1. So far, democrats have been able to protect massive election fraud in all democrat-controlled illegal sanctuaries. Despite all efforts to stop all forms of election fraud across the USA, democrats remain in a position to illegally manipulate election results in more than half of the States, most common in the sanctuary cities, but not only there.

2. The leftist-controlled media remains very effective at manipulating public perceptions, demonizing Trump and the MAGA movement 24/7 across all media outlets, search engines and social media platforms.

3. The extreme LEFT is very active and very well organized and funded by a laundry list of anti-American organizations still operating freely on American soil. These organizations are directly responsible for every ANTIFA, BLM, No Kings and pro-Hamas riot in the USA and abroad. It’s a massive operation!

4. American conservatives might still be a silent majority, but because they remain largely silent, including at election time, public perception is that they are a dying minority group in the USA now. Voter turnout for mid-term elections is traditionally low, compared to presidential election years. But voters seeking gifts from the public trough will most certainly show up to vote for those promising to steal from “the rich” and redistribute to them.

5. Poor performance by Congressional Republicans is a major factor too. The voters gave Trump and the GOP full control over the Federal government in 2024, but congressional republicans have spent more time fighting Trump than fighting the looney socialist democrats. As a matter of official party platforms, American voters still lean in favor of the GOP. But when the GOP fails to deliver the goods, defections from the party continue.

6. A deeply ill-informed and divided electorate has caused voters to fire aimlessly in all directions. When a Muslim-Marxist nobody with zero experience at running anything can be elected Mayor of New York City with support from 85% of young female voters, it’s hard to imagine how Americans can ever vote our way out of this mess.

7. Fraudulent Campaigning by democrats, like Mamdani in NYC, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and James Talarico in Texas. They outright lie to voters throughout their campaigns and govern very differently after they win the election. Modern voters are easy marks for a good con and politicians know it.

Because of these facts, a growing number of American voters have given up on the idea that we can determine the course of this nation by simply voting. Voters have been conned by slick-talking politicians their entire lives. But now they know it…

The overall dissatisfaction with government performance and the knowledge that we have more election fraud in the USA than any 3rd world country today, leaves millions of American voters on the sidelines.

But when legal American voters decide to sit it out, the future will be decided by those who won’t sit it out.

When American voters divide their own power by dividing their votes across an endless list of candidates no one has ever heard of before, they minimalize their electoral power and leave the outcome to the single largest united minority group. This is the democratic-socialists today.

That’s how the country ends up with a minority of looney socialist citizens in control of the conservative silent majority.

And that’s why Polymarket traders are placing their bets on the socialist Democrat Party this fall.

They do not represent a majority of legal American voters… They don’t even represent their own socialist voters.

But in politics, the most united active group will win every time. If the conservative RIGHT remains silent or divided in this election, they will become a true minority group in the USA for the next hundred years!