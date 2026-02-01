Discussion about this post

Lynn
2h

Why is this happening? What are the Republicans doing? Bannon had on the Republican candidate all week long. Was she a strong enough

candidate? The D was a union leader and veteran. That sounds just

like what the muslims are doing in cities. Where do you think

Texas stands now? How could sharia law even get on the ballot

in Texas. It’s against the US Constitution. What country are we

living in anyway. Plus, we have a Judicial Judge Cartel running

our country. What is Mike Davis doing about it? He comes on

Bannon all the time. But, is there much progress?

Lynn
2h

Of course, FOX, who isn’t conservative put this a number one headline.

