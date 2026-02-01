Texas Shifting BLUE
All major metro centers have fallen
Ft. Worth TX was the last remaining conservative metro area in Texas and it just went BLUE... Texas is no more RED than California today. Like many states, Texas is largely RED from border to border, but has lost all major metro centers to socialists. The LEFT has been taking over RED states by taking over their population centers for years, from which they then control the entire state…and impact national government.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dems-score-big-typically-red-texas-district-trump-easily-won-2024
Why is this happening? What are the Republicans doing? Bannon had on the Republican candidate all week long. Was she a strong enough
candidate? The D was a union leader and veteran. That sounds just
like what the muslims are doing in cities. Where do you think
Texas stands now? How could sharia law even get on the ballot
in Texas. It’s against the US Constitution. What country are we
living in anyway. Plus, we have a Judicial Judge Cartel running
our country. What is Mike Davis doing about it? He comes on
Bannon all the time. But, is there much progress?
