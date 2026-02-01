Ft. Worth TX was the last remaining conservative metro area in Texas and it just went BLUE... Texas is no more RED than California today. Like many states, Texas is largely RED from border to border, but has lost all major metro centers to socialists. The LEFT has been taking over RED states by taking over their population centers for years, from which they then control the entire state…and impact national government.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dems-score-big-typically-red-texas-district-trump-easily-won-2024