Takeaways from today's Power-Struggle
SCOTUS V. PRESIDENT
There are a few important takeaways from today’s SCOTUS “bad behavior” ruling concerning Trump tariffs.
There are six (6) globalist justices on the court who serve international corporate interests at odds with the interests of all legal American citizens. They are Chief Justice John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Amy Coney Barrett.
There are only three (3) all-American constitutional justices on the court today. They are Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, and at least in this case, Brett M. Kavanaugh.
The courts continue their “bad behavior” of attempting to use the only unelected branch of government to rule over the two elected branches.
Trump issued an immediate response to the court opinion by staying the course, using numerous standing laws to protect a President’s right to use tariffs as an economic tool for the improvement of the U.S. economy and foreign trade policy.
Our country is only three (3) Supreme Court Justices away from a completely “unconstitutional” high court.
“Experts” have no clue how the SCOTUS opinion could even be enforced. Almost $1 trillion already collected by U.S. tariffs would only be given to “corporations” if it had to be returned and refunded. The American consumer would never see any of that money.
Despite Trump tariffs, all prices for fuel, groceries, and all other household expenses have fallen to the lowest level in many years since Trump took office in January of 2025. Only ill-informed idiots don’t know it…
Fortunately, President Trump not only has the right to continue forward, but the backbone to do it, knowing that the six (6) globalist justices and the entire democrat party will continue to stand with foreign governments and international corporations, against the best interests of the American people!
Have a great weekend!
The American voters must start paying attention and getting involved, or our country will soon be gone. The Article III branch must be reigned into constitutional boundaries or this cannot end well!
Didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how they were going to “rule,” and I am thankful Trump is staying the course. A rogue court has no place in America. They and the left’s legal teams are the wannabe dictators. How twisted the truth has become!