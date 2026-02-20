There are a few important takeaways from today’s SCOTUS “bad behavior” ruling concerning Trump tariffs.

There are six (6) globalist justices on the court who serve international corporate interests at odds with the interests of all legal American citizens. They are Chief Justice John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Amy Coney Barrett.

There are only three (3) all-American constitutional justices on the court today. They are Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito, and at least in this case, Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The courts continue their “bad behavior” of attempting to use the only unelected branch of government to rule over the two elected branches.

Trump issued an immediate response to the court opinion by staying the course, using numerous standing laws to protect a President’s right to use tariffs as an economic tool for the improvement of the U.S. economy and foreign trade policy.

Our country is only three (3) Supreme Court Justices away from a completely “unconstitutional” high court.

“Experts” have no clue how the SCOTUS opinion could even be enforced. Almost $1 trillion already collected by U.S. tariffs would only be given to “corporations” if it had to be returned and refunded. The American consumer would never see any of that money.