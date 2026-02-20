Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
14h

The American voters must start paying attention and getting involved, or our country will soon be gone. The Article III branch must be reigned into constitutional boundaries or this cannot end well!

Reply
Share
Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
14h

Didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how they were going to “rule,” and I am thankful Trump is staying the course. A rogue court has no place in America. They and the left’s legal teams are the wannabe dictators. How twisted the truth has become!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture