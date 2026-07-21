The recent Supreme Court ruling on “birthrights” can only be described as an act of treason against the American People and our Constitutional Republic. Six of the nine Justices got it entirely wrong, and five of the six know it. Only three justices got it right. The other six got it wrong by intent, which results in aiding and abetting enemies of the USA, an act of treason.

Here are the simple indisputable facts concerning all Natural Birthrights in the USA, including but not limited to, “birthright citizenship.”

There are three legal theories surrounding the subject of “birthright citizenship.” Only one of the three is correct in the USA.

1. jus sanguinis, “right of blood” meaning all birthrights, including legal citizenship, are inherited at birth via the bloodline of the natural birth Father. This comes from The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. It has nothing to do with man-made immigration and naturalization laws, or the 14th Amendment.

2. jus soli, “right of the soil” meaning that all birthrights, including legal citizenship, are based solely upon the “place of birth.” This is based upon a nation’s man-made immigration and naturalization laws.

3. Both, meaning to be a legal “birthright” and “natural born Citizen” of a country, a child must be both the child of a citizen Father, and born on soil. This idea is also based in man-made immigration and naturalization laws, but mostly intentional misinterpretations of both.

Only one of the three is correct in terms of the USA. “Birthright Citizen” and “Natural Born Citizen” are the same thing in the USA, under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

Man-made laws are driven by political ambitions and subject to change over time. But The Laws of Nature never change. That which exists in Nature, cannot be overcome by man-made laws. Natural Law and Natural Rights are “inalienable,” meaning beyond the powers of government.

Idea #3 was invented in 2008 by men determined to stop John McCain from running for office due to his foreign birth in Panama, despite being the natural born son of a U.S. Naval Commander deployed abroad in the service of our country at the time. It doesn’t exist anywhere on earth.

That brings us to the other two theories, “right of blood” and “right of the soil.”

The question in this regard is easily answered this way... just two points.

a) Does a child lose all of its “birthrights” from the Father, just because the child was not “born on soil?” This question has been answered many times throughout history. The answer is NO, the child is a natural member of the same society as the natural birth Father, no matter where the child is born. “It is necessary that a child be born of a citizen Father, for if they are born on foreign soil, it will be only their place of birth, and not their country.”

b) The Founders established which set of laws our nation was built upon in the Declaration, “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” All laws in the USA must be in compliance with Natural Law and the Natural Rights of the People, or they are “unconstitutional.” None of our “birthrights” as American citizens come from government or man-made law. They are all “endowed by our Creator” under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

Theory #1 is the correct foundation for all Natural Birthrights. The problem is, people don’t like it and our courts do not function on Constitutional Law, but British Common Law instead.