Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
14h

The real problem I see is that although they called it birthright citizenship the SC was dealing with “citizenship” in the 14th Amendment. The 14th does not deal with birthright/natural born citizenship. So if they had any understanding they would have thrown the case out because birthright citizenship is not in the 14th Amendment. My biggest fear is now they will say ALL people born on our soil are NATURAL BORN CITIZENS. Don’t think for a second they won’t try this especially if Rubio is selected to run with Vance in 2028.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Lex Greene and others
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
12h

Lex…why doesn’t my comment appear? When it does, please remove this comment. Thx

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture