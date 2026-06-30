Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
2h

The Supreme Court is a political machine, not a constitutional stalwart. As you’ve mentioned before, they are not elected but they make rulings as if they are the law of the land. Too bad you weren’t the one presenting this case. I don’t understand how the lawyers messed this up so badly, but even so, it’s all about personal politics and not constitutional law. I don’t see any need to keep a Supreme Court, myself. They cause more harm than good.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

I knew the moment it was announced you probably already had an article written and ready to publish. Yes, we both knew what the SC would do. Now will the DOJ start proceedings to remove the SC Justices that have repeatedly demonstrated bad behavior? As we have discussed many time the US Senate Debates of 1866 was all they needed to prove the 14th never pertained to a foreigner dropping a baby on US soil and becoming an automatic US citizen. And even with the SC OPINION nothing has changed. They are not US citizens nor are they birthright citizens. This decision MUST be challenged. But the problem is most of the so called constitutional experts do not have a clue either.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture