Ever since the Trump Administration filed its poorly drafted case challenging 14th Amendment citizenship for illegal aliens, I have warned that the current political court was going to get this wrong at grave consequence to every lawful “birthright citizen” in the USA, and they just did exactly that.

Trump suffers major Supreme Court defeat as justices uphold birthright citizenship!

As I have written numerous times over many years now, true “Birthright Citizenship” has nothing whatsoever to do with the 14th Amendment.

Under all relative laws, true “Natural Born Citizen” and “Birthright Citizenship” are one in the same. Both terms refer to a person who is a “Citizen at Birth” not as a result of any manmade law, amendment or statute, but rather under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” as prescribed in our Declaration of Independence.

Simply stated, true “Birthrights” are inherited at birth from the bloodline of the parentage. Legal U.S. Citizens pass Citizenship to their offspring, by the Laws of Nature alone. These Rights are “inalienable” as they do not come from, nor can they be regulated by any governmental body, especially the unelected Judicial Branch with no lawmaking power at all.

The Charters of Freedom are the Supreme Law of this land, and when any branch of government acts in a manner repugnant to these foundations, they have no force of law at all.

As I warned the minute Trump filed this case, this was the worst time in 250-years of American history to bring such a case. Proven again today, at best, there are only 3 constitutional justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. The other 6 are completely compromised enemies of the USA and Charters of Freedom, as demonstrated in yet another 6-3 opinion from the court.

Chief Justice John Roberts has been compromised for years now, all over Epstein Island for starters. Along with Roberts, the 3 anti-Constitutional Democrats on the court and two Trump appointees, Kavanaugh and Barrett, the high court just obliterated legal Birthright Citizenship Rights in the USA.

To make it very clear, again…

Just like the 13th and 15th Amendments during post-Civil War Reconstruction, the 14th Amendment was narrowly tailored and adopted for benefit of former slaves and their families. None of these three Reconstruction Amendments were ever intended to be applied to anyone else.

But for decades, illegal invaders of our country have used an intentional misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment as an unconstitutional and unlawful form of illegal immigration, backed by the runaway courts.

Despite this legal and historical reality, the Supreme Court just did what I predicted they would do with Trump’s weak case. They ruled against all legal American Citizens in favor of more than 60-million illegal invaders and attempt to codify in law, the right of illegal invaders to bypass our legal immigration laws to overtake and overthrow our Constitutional Republic.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party has long established “crime sanctuaries” and blatant “election fraud schemes” to allow non-citizens voting rights in the USA, an overt act of treason against the USA and every freedom-loving legal Citizen of this country.

Where They Are Headed Next

This opinion from the court also directly impacts who is and who isn’t a “natural-born Citizen” eligible to occupy the People’s White House.

True “birthright Citizen” and “natural born Citizen” are synonymous terms. Altering the true intent and meaning of the 14th Amendment, applying it to people it was never intended for, further undermines the “natural born Citizen” requirement for the Oval Office.

Barack Hussein Obama was never a “natural born Citizen” of the United States, simply because his stated Father was never a legal Citizen of the United States. He was and remains a total fraud!

But over the years, the Republican Party has tried to run non-natural born Citizens for President and Vice President as well. Not only did both parties run ineligible candidates for the most powerful political office on earth, millions of horribly ill-informed Americans, voted for them.

We will see this again in 2028, as the GOP positions non-natural born Citizen Marco Rubio for the 2028 GOP ticket with J.D. Vance, and voters remain none the wiser.

If you are a legal American Citizen, and you father a child, that child is automatically a legal Citizen by “birthright,” and also a “natural born Citizen” eligible to seek and hold the Oval Office, no matter where the child is born.

But if you are not a legal citizen of the USA, and you give birth to a child on American soil, “it will be only the child’s place of birth, and not their country.”

It doesn’t get any simpler than that, but predictably, the Supreme Court just got it entirely wrong! They got it wrong because it isn’t a legal or constitutional opinion. It’s a political opinion, which is repugnant to and a violation of the Charters of Freedom, and an overt assault on all legitimate “Citizens by Birthright.”

Federal Court Term Limits under Article III

The court decided to interpret Article III of the Constitution to grant all court appointees “lifetime appointment.” But that isn’t what Article III says at all.

What Article III says is, “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour;”

There is no time-term for court appointees in Article III, other than they can continue to hold their offices “during good behaviour.”

But what about when the Judges and Justices repeatedly demonstrate “bad behaviour?”

Only “during good behaviour” is a clear indication that no court appointee has the right to remain in office “during bad behavior,” as six Supreme Court Justices just demonstrated once again!

There are only two constitutional justices remaining on the Supreme Court as of 2026, Thomas and Alito. Three justices should never have been confirmed to the high court due to their open disdain for the Charters of Freedom and Rule of Law, Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor. Kavanaugh and Barrett swing with the “deep state” political winds, without any care in the world about what’s legal or constitutional. Gorsuch is often the swing-vote on the court, also unpredictable at times.

Last but not least is Chief Justice John Roberts, who is entirely owned by Barack Obama’s “deep state” due to his corrupt and criminal activities over many years.

Worst of All

A majority of American voters are just as corrupt as their government, or government corruption couldn’t exist!

Fortunately, court opinions are not laws, contrary to popular anti-constitution indoctrination.

The U.S. Constitution empowers Congress alone to “make laws” in Article I.

Article I - Section 1 “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

So, no matter what opinion any court might issue, it’s not a law, according to the Constitution.

I’m not usually in the business of “I told you so.” But in this case, I issued countless warnings about what would happen with this poorly written and timed case, and it just happened today!

Who’s listening to ya?

The issue is…how many American Citizens know any of these truths, and are they ever going to do anything about it?