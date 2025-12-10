Many years ago now, close to 40-years, I spoke a lot about my greatest concern for the future of the USA, freedom, liberty and justice. My concern back then appears to have come true since, that American voters were shifting towards a time when “AMERICANS WOULD SIMPLY BE TOO STUPID TO REMAIN FREE!”

The above meme was posted all over social media in the past couple weeks, ever since news broke that the Somali population in the USA had stolen billions in taxpayer money via massive public assistance fraud. It wasn’t just Ilan Omar who mysteriously went from rags to riches in the past four years under Biden, from a reported -$65,000 net worth to over $30-million. It was entire Somali-Muslim enclaves in democrat run sanctuary cities and states as well.

The money trail leads from democrat political leaders down through the Somali enclaves all the way to known Muslim Terror Organizations embedded on American soil since Obama 2009.

If this news isn’t bad enough, you haven’t heard the worst yet!

The above meme wasn’t posted by any Somali Muslim. It was posted by a young white American female voter!

In The Young Female Vote, I expose the highly dangerous trends found in young female voters today. Ever since the 1970s, the female voting population has become increasingly dangerous to the American way of life and our Constitutional Republic, voting the country into disaster just to “protect their so-called Right to murder their own children.”

Now they are openly voting against the USA and all legal American Citizens at every opportunity, including backing Muslim-Marxists in their backwards effort to “save democracy,” as if Marxism or Islam are “democratic” systems of government, much less American.

Not all female voters of course…just a voting majority of female voters!

Somehow, these young women think Islam, Marxism, communism, infanticide, foreign invaders and illegal sanctuaries are not just “democratic,” but actually “progressive” ideas. They claim to want “women’s Rights” while supporting politicians who claim there’s no such thing as “women.” Anyone in a dress can be a female now, and even compete against women in sports despite showing off their penis in the ladies room…

Sane women MUST address these young women fast, before they vote our entire country and society into total ruin…

Nashville judges respond to comments from Ogles they say ‘appeared to incite violence’ - An Illegal Somali-Muslim who had been arrested 19-times and put back on the streets of Nashville all 19 times, raped a woman on the steps of an area church. The female victim died following the attack. Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles wasted no time calling out the LEFTIST judges in Nashville who are responsible for the rape and death of that poor woman.

The judges who repeatedly failed to protect the citizens of Nashville from illegal Somali criminals, now seek “protection for themselves” from Governor Lee. This is far from an isolated incident! Yet, young female voters consistently vote for the people destroying females in every democrat city across the country!

Only women can address these insane female voters, as most of these so-called “progressives” are open terminal man-haters.

If sane females don’t organize to address these young female voters, saving our Republic is a fantasy, as the young female voting bloc will soon be the largest voting bloc in the USA.

Help us out here ladies!